Designed with parent and child in mind to ease separation anxiety and create loving routines

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - CuddleBright™ Experience is the first and only routine-based experience aimed to connect, comfort and calm both parent and child during times of separation. Designed by leading child development experts at the Simms/Mann Institute, a national nonprofit organization, the CuddleBright™ Experience combines the latest in neuroscience research, years of child development theories and expert insights from the field to create a truly unique product that helps create a strong parent and child bond.

"Research proves that developing a shared emotional connection with your baby during infancy builds the foundation for social, emotional and cognitive skills that will serve your child for the rest of his or her life," said Dr. Victoria Simms, child development specialist and president of Simms/Mann Institute. "The CuddleBright™ Experience helps foster positive interactions between parent and child by providing knowledge and strategies for promoting consistent bond-building routines and experiences."

Created for children ages 0-5 and their parent, CuddleBright™ Experience features four key components:

The CuddleBright™ Lovie reminds a child of the warm connection they share with their parent during times of separation, while also calming, comforting and supporting self-soothing.





The 140-page CuddleBright™ Parenting Guide, written by child development experts at the Simms/Mann Institute, covers 18 topics related to a child's social and emotional development -- and provides parents with practical skills and everyday strategies to help a child thrive.





"A Cuddle Before I Go" is a beautifully illustrated board book that tells the sweet story of a goodbye routine between a Mommy and her baby, and makes the perfect together-time activity.





is a beautifully illustrated board book that tells the sweet story of a goodbye routine between a Mommy and her baby, and makes the perfect together-time activity. Nestled within "A Cuddle Before I Go" is a CuddleBright™ Keepsake Heart for the parent. The Keepsake Heart is soft to the touch and easy to carry, providing comfort for parents during times of separation.

"By emphasizing the emotional experience of infants and toddlers, CuddleBright™ Experience provides a unique roadmap to enhance parents' connections to their children," said Dr. Michael Yogman, Department of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School. "These loving serve and return interactions early in life are beautifully illustrated and are fundamental to creating emotionally secure, successful adults."

The CuddleBright™ Experience is available now for $39.95 at www.cuddlebright.com. To celebrate the launch of CuddleBright™ Experience, the Simms/Mann Institute is donating $1 million to early learning programs and brain science research.

About Simms/Mann Institute

The Simms/Mann Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to health and wellness. Because healthy bonds build healthy brains, the Simms/Mann Institute is committed to providing parents with the information they need to promote positive interactions that enable children to adapt and become more resilient -- from infancy through toddlerhood and beyond.

