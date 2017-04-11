Culture is the key to The Investment Center's success in the 2017 Broker-Dealer Report Card

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The Investment Center, Inc., an independent broker-dealer, has received top ranking in several categories of the WealthManagement.com's 2017 Independent Broker-Dealer Report Card, and its President and CEO, Ralph DeVito, believes the firm's culture is the reason.

Mr. DeVito explained:

"We have built our business carefully and strategically. By being selective when bringing on new advisors we have been able to maintain a culture of service that provides maximum benefit to our advisors."

This is the seventh year WealthManagement.com has held the survey, which asks advisors from over 80 independent broker-dealers to rate the firms they work with from 1 (unacceptable) to 10 (outstanding) on a number of factors. The Investment Center received top scores across all broker-dealers in the categories of Operational Support & Service, Compliance, and Management.

Mr. DeVito continued:

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by our advisors, and I would like to thank our dedicated home office staff, several of whom have been with us for over 10 years and are committed to the culture of service. This culture coupled with an efficient infrastructure, means an advisor always has access to people with an understanding of their business, and who can respond to their needs in a timely manner."

About The Investment Center, Inc.

Established in 1986, The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer with over $6.2 billion in assets under management. (Member FINRA/SIPC) based in Bedminster, NJ serving approximately 250 financial advisors.

For more information about The Investment Center, seven time winner of the "Broker-Dealer of the Year" award, visit www.investmentctr.com.

WealthManagement.com's Independent Broker-Dealer Report Card

