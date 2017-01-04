Cummins Prevails in Patent Infringement Claims

COLUMBUS, IN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Cummins Inc. ( NYSE : CMI) and Cummins Ltd. (collectively "Cummins") announced that they have reached agreement to resolve patent infringement claims against ADP Distributors Inc. and ADP Distributors USA, Inc., which do business as Rotomaster. The Consent Judgment reflecting these terms was entered by the United States District Court in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 16, 2016.

The litigation related to Rotomaster's infringement of Cummins' turbocharger patents in the U.S. and overseas. Under the terms of the settlement, Rotomaster shall cease producing infringing products in any countries where Cummins has valid patent rights and will cease infringing activities in the United States. Rotomaster acknowledged that Cummins' patents are valid and enforceable and that Rotomaster infringed the patents.

"Cummins is pleased to have reached a resolution in this matter," says Mahesh Narang, Executive Director and General Manager, Cummins Turbo Technologies, Cummins Inc. "Cummins respects the intellectual property rights of others and takes action necessary to protect and enforce its valuable intellectual property and to safeguard its own interests."

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs approximately 55,000 people worldwide and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,200 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1.4 billion on sales of $19.1 billion in 2015. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.

About Cummins Ltd.

Cummins Ltd., including its division Cummins Turbo Technologies, manufactures and distributes turbochargers for diesel engines primarily in the medium and heavy duty diesel engine markets. Cummins Turbo Technologies is the market leading designer and manufacturer of turbochargers for the medium to heavy-duty diesel engines market and has a reputation for engineering innovative technologies and dependable systems in partnership with customers. Cummins Turbo Technologies is part of the Components Business within Cummins Inc.