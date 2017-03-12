CUPE 1334 reaches tentative agreement with University of Guelph

GUELPH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 12, 2017) - The union representing trades, maintenance and service workers at the University of Guelph last night reached a tentative agreement with the University of Guelph.

Negotiators for Local 1334 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1334) reached the deal with the University late Saturday evening, averting a potential lockout or strike that could have begun as early as Monday morning.

It is expected that the union will hold a ratification meeting early next week to present the agreement to members for a vote on whether to accept or reject it.

Until members have had a chance to review and make a decision on the tentative agreement, CUPE 1334 will make no further public statements.