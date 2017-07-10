CUPE 2087 and the Village of Montrose ratify new collective agreement

MONTROSE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - CUPE 2087 members (municipal workers in the Village of Montrose) and the Village of Montrose have both voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.

The three-year agreement includes wage increases of $0.65 in each year of the contract, a modest increase to the footwear and working clothing allowance as well as a premium for trades work.

The new agreement runs from March 1, 2017 to February 29, 2020.

"We are pleased that both parties came to the table prepared to bargain which led to a quick and productive round of contract negotiations," says CUPE 2087 President Jean Poole. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Village as their partner in providing important community services to residents and businesses."

"We would like to thank both of the Bargaining Committees for coming together to reach a mutual agreement that is fair to both the Village and the Employees, and we look forward to continuing to offer high quality services at a fiscally responsible level to our residents," says Montrose Mayor Joe Danchuk.

CUPE 2087 represents six municipal workers who provide a range of services to residents and businesses in the Village of Montrose.