CUPE 32 and City of Cambridge reach tentative agreement which could end six day strike

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Local 32 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 32) representing outside workers of the City of Cambridge have reached a tentative agreement with the city which could bring their strike to an end after just six days.

The two sides met Tuesday for the first time since talks broke down and the strike began on February 2. After bargaining for most of the day, the two sides reached the tentative deal just before 10:30pm. Details will not be made public until the members of CUPE 32 review the agreement and vote on its ratification. The ratification vote is scheduled for tomorrow. The Union is recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement.

"I won't comment on the specifics right now," said Ray Burigana president of CUPE 32. "We are going to take it back to our members. We are a democratic organization so we will follow whatever direction the members give us."