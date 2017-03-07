CUPE 339 and the City of Nelson ratify new contract

NELSON, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Municipal and Youth Centre employees and the City of Nelson have all voted in favour to ratify a new four-and-a-half-year agreement, bringing this round of contract negotiations to an end.

"We are very pleased to have concluded this round of negotiations," says CUPE 339 President Mike Stefiuk. "The new agreement balances the needs of the City of Nelson, CUPE 339 members and residents. CUPE 339 members are proud of the services we deliver to residents and businesses and we look forward to working with the City of Nelson to continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable services in our community."

For City of Nelson employees, the four-and-a-half-year agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2016 and includes an annual wage increase of 2 percent on July 1st in each year of the contract. Non-wage provisions include improvements to the clothing allowance, a new training allowance for employees assigned to train other employees and improvements to extended health. A letter of agreement also provides an understanding around capital works projects, assignment of work, breaks and voluntary scheduling.

"After a long and challenging negotiation, the City has come to terms on a four-and-a-half-year agreement with CUPE that demonstrates the value we place on our employees while taking into consideration the financial reality faced by our community," says the City's Chief Financial Officer, Colin McClure.

For Nelson & District Youth Centre employees, the four-and-a-half-year agreement is retroactive to their certification date in 2016 and includes annual wage increases of one percent in 2017, 1 percent on 2018 and 1.5 percent in 2019 and a 35 cent-per-hour increase to all existing wage rates on June 30, 2020.

CUPE Local 339 represents 80 inside and outside public workers - who provide services for parks, public works, bylaws, finance, and water and wastewater in Nelson. The Local also represents staff who work at the Nelson & District Youth Centre providing support services including overseeing the indoor skateboard park, the Nelson City campground, youth employment counselling, community and school outreach programs as well as a number of other programs supporting Nelson and the community.