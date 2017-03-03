CUPE 4207 reaches tentative agreement with Brock University

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Negotiators for Unit 1 of Local 4207 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 4207-1) have reached a tentative agreement with the administration of Brock University late last night, averting a strike which would have begun this morning.

The two sides reached an agreement shortly after midnight following a marathon bargaining session. The parties were assisted by a provincially-appointed Conciliation Officer.

Details of the agreement will not be released until the members covered under it have had an opportunity to review its contents.

Accordingly, the union will make no further comment regarding the agreement until a ratification vote takes place. CUPE 4207 is preparing to hold a ratification vote late next week.

CUPE 4207-1 represents academic workers at Brock University, including instructors, lab demonstrators, course coordinators, marker-graders and teaching assistants.