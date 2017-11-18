CUPE 443 reaches tentative agreement with City of Owen Sound

OWEN SOUND, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 18, 2017) - Municipal workers at the City of Owen Sound, members of Local 443 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 443) have reached a tentative agreement with their employer.

The agreement was reached yesterday afternoon following a marathon round of bargaining.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the members of CUPE 443 have had an opportunity to review its contents and vote on whether or not to accept it.

A membership meeting and ratification vote have been scheduled for November 27.

CUPE 433 represents 46 full-time roads, water, parks and recreation and cemetery workers employed by the City of Owen Sound.