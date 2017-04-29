CUPE BC Convention elects new Executive Board for 2017-2019

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 29, 2017) - Delegates to CUPE BC's 54th annual convention today elected a new Executive Board to lead the union for the next two years.

CUPE BC President Paul Faoro and Secretary-Treasurer Trevor Davies were acclaimed to continue in their roles, and Cindy McQueen, Tanya Paterson, Karen Ranalletta and Michelle Waite were elected to serve as General Vice Presidents.

Delegates also elected four Diversity Vice Presidents (DVPs), two of which are new positions on the Executive Board:

DVP, Indigenous Workers: Debra Merrier (Alternate DVP Danica Hansen-Hughes.)

DVP, Persons with Disabilities: Frank Lee (Alternate DVP Sunera Samarakoon.)

DVP, Pink Triangle: Kathy McMahon (Alternate DVP Dean Coates.)

DVP, Workers of Colour: Michelle Alexander (Alternate DVP Drew Parris.)

Delegates in regional caucuses elected Regional Vice Presidents and Alternates to serve on the Executive Board. (A full list of the new Executive Board is attached.)

"I want to thank delegates for their confidence and support," said Faoro. "And I thank all the candidates who stood for election, and I extend my congratulations to all the successful candidates and look forward to working with them over the next two years to ensure our union continues to grow and build on our achievements."

"To delegates and members all across the province: thank you for your support," said Davies. "Our finances are strong, and growing stronger, and I look forward to working with the new Executive Board members to serve our members even better."

CUPE BC's 2017 Convention opened on Wednesday, and wraps up this afternoon in Victoria.

CUPE BC Executive Board 2017-2019