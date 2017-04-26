CUPE BC's 54th annual convention kicks off in Victoria tonight

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - CUPE BC's 54th annual convention gets underway tonight at the Victoria Conference Centre with an opening address from CUPE BC President Paul Faoro, and goes through until Saturday at 4 pm.

Other speakers during convention include AFSCME (American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees) President Lee Saunders and CUPE National President Mark Hancock on Thursday, and on Friday delegates will hear from CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury, BC NDP Leader John Horgan and Pivot Legal Society Executive Director Katrina Pacey.