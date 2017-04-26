News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

April 26, 2017 15:00 ET

CUPE BC's 54th annual convention kicks off in Victoria tonight

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - CUPE BC's 54th annual convention gets underway tonight at the Victoria Conference Centre with an opening address from CUPE BC President Paul Faoro, and goes through until Saturday at 4 pm.

Other speakers during convention include AFSCME (American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees) President Lee Saunders and CUPE National President Mark Hancock on Thursday, and on Friday delegates will hear from CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury, BC NDP Leader John Horgan and Pivot Legal Society Executive Director Katrina Pacey.

WHAT: CUPE BC's 54th Annual Convention
WHERE: Victoria Conference Centre
720 Douglas St, Victoria, BC
WHEN: 7 pm, Wednesday, April 26
WHO: AFSCME President Lee Saunders (10 am Thursday)
CUPE National President Mark Hancock (2 pm Thursday)
CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury (10 am Friday)
BC NDP Leader John Horgan (2:30 pm Friday)
Pivot Legal Society Executive Director Katrina Pacey (3:30 pm Friday)
BC Fed President Irene Lanzinger (10:15 am Saturday)

Contact Information

  • For more information, or to arrange media credentials:
    Clay Suddaby
    CUPE National Communications Representative
    604-313-1138 (cell)
    csuddaby@cupe.ca
    @CUPEBC

