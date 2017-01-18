CUPE Nova Scotia's pre-budget submission

January 18, 2017 09:32 ET
CUPE recommends that it is time for government to turn its attention away from budget bottom lines and focus on growing the economy and generating good jobs that sustain families and communities
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - Since its election in 2013, the government of Nova Scotia has made balancing the budget its top priority. Programs, services and public sector jobs have all been put on the chopping block in pursuit of this goal.
Is Nova Scotia in a fiscal crisis? The Finance Minister's figures tell us it is not.
The fiscal update tabled in December 2016 by the Minister of Finance forecasts a surplus of $12.1 million for 2016-17. Government estimates that surpluses will continue to grow over the next four years, rising to $132.5 million by 2019.
What about Nova Scotia's debt? As a percentage of overall economic activity, Nova Scotia's debt load is slightly lower today than it was a decade ago. In fact, the proportion of Nova Scotia's total spending on debt charges is dramatically less today than it was 15 years ago.
In short, Nova Scotia's fiscal house is in order.
CUPE's budget recommendations include:
