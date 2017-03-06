CUPE Ontario Exec Board suspends meeting to join picket line

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Members of CUPE Ontario's Executive board are pausing their meeting tomorrow to join the picket line outside of a Canadian Hearing Society office. Workers for the Hearing Society started striking today after talks broke down over the weekend. They are being asked to accept roll-backs after four years without a contract. These workers are counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters, interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other front line staff.

WHO: Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario WHAT: Rally and picket with CUPE Local 2073 members and CUPE Ontario Executive Board WHERE: 271 Spadina Road, Toronto WHEN: 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

