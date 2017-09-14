SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article examining CURE Pharmaceutical's ( OTCQB : CURR) recently developed CureDots™, a more humane and effective technique for administering drugs to animals.

Animals are commonly used when testing drugs, vaccines, and biologics to determine the safety of the product before testing them on humans, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The focus of animal testing is to assess the drug's nature, chemistry, and effects (pharmacology) and its potential damage to the body (toxicology) by measuring things like how it's broken down in the body or how much is absorbed into the blood.

The standard technique for the consistent and precise delivery of drugs and biologics to animals is known as oral gavage. This entails injecting the drug into the animal's stomach through a feeding tube. But the process is often not well tolerated by the animal, may cause a great deal of stress, and could jeopardize the experiment since stress can cause a physiological response in an animal.

Under the CureDots™ program, academic institutions may access punch-hole dot size versions of the company's patented multilayer oral thin film ("OTF") CureFilm Oral™ technology, which is ideal for pre-clinical testing with smaller animals like mice.

"Our goal is to support and accelerate promising translational academic research by making available precise dosage forms using our proprietary drug delivery technology," said CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Business Officer Jessica Rousset. "We believe that using CureDots™ can become the new standard for humane preclinical research. We are looking forward to developing collaborative relationships with universities and research institutions."

The new product will join the company's growing line-up of innovative products centered around its oral thin film technology. These products include CureFilm Oral™ and CureFilm Transdermal™, which enable a variety of different products to be developed with less active ingredient, greater bioavailability, more precise dosing, and easier and more convenient administration of the therapeutic for patients.

Oral Thin Film Technology

CURE Pharmaceutical's patented, multilayer oral thin film, CureFilm Oral™, can deliver medications to the tongue, cheek, or sublingual regions of the mouth, which enables medication to enter the blood stream through the gastrointestinal tract or through the buccal or sublingual mucosa. Formulations with this technology can match or improve the pharmacokinetic profile and the overall therapeutic index of an active pharmaceutical ingredient - or API.

In a third party study of its CureFilm Oral™ technology, researchers looked at the absorption of aspirin in rabbit models. They found that the oral thin film technology exhibited a faster onset and better bioavailability than a conventional tablet. Unlike liquid drops, oral thin films are also easier to transport and researchers can be sure that each 'dot' has an exact concentration of an API rather than having to be measured.

The company is capable of manufacturing CureDot™ products for researchers at scale through its top-rated manufacturing facility that is cGMP rated and FDA registered. The team's robust and repeatable manufacturing process is designed to meet specific, measurable performance and product quality, while predetermined analytical testing and inspection points are built into the process to ensure high-quality and consistent results across all of its product lines.

