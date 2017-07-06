Currie Rose Resources Inc.: Change of CEO, CFO and Corporate Address

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CUI) is pleased to announce that company President, Mr. Michael Griffiths, has assumed the additional title of CEO, replacing Mr. Harold Smith. Mr. Smith will remain as a Director and significant shareholder of the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. Smith for his longstanding dedication and stewardship of the Company and looks forward to his continued guidance into the future.

Furthermore, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Kritzinger as CFO, taking over from Mr. Gael Northey and the company also acknowledges the valuable contribution made by Mr. Northey for many years.

Mr. Kritzinger, CPA, CA has over 30 years' experience as an accountant. From 2001 to 2008, Mr. Kritzinger was a partner with Shimmerman Penn LLP, where he managed a large audit practice, including public company clients in the junior mining sector. From 2008 to 2010, Mr. Kritzinger was Chief Financial Officer of Enquest Energy Services Corp and prior to that, he was also a member of the Practice Inspection Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario over 2007-2008. Mr. Kritzinger currently operates an accounting practice under Geoff Kritzinger Professional Corporation and is the CFO of several other publicly traded companies.

The Company's corporate address has also changed to: 401 Bay Street, Suite 2702, Toronto, ON M5H 2Y4.

