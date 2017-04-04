Cushing Hosts Aspiring Creative Professionals for Educational Field Trip

Shop tour provides students a chance to gain experience outside the classroom

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Cushing, a custom print and display graphics firm, and Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, an educational institution, today announced a partnership to bring students from the classroom to the shop floor. School juniors will receive personalized tours and experience a work day in the production department. The visit takes place on Thursday, April 6.

"We are ecstatic to bring the students to Cushing and expand their experience beyond the classroom," said Robert Anderson, Fine Arts and Digital Media Teacher at Back of the Yards. "The opportunity to see how designs translate into a finished product will make an impact for years to come."

The Digital Media Career Program students are working toward a certification in the Adobe Creative Suite of products. They will see operators at work, experience project workflow and observe how print files become finished collateral. From file set up to a flatbed printing demonstration, students will be accompanied by Cushing staff members throughout the facility.

"The Cushing team is delighted to provide a unique venue for students to learn and ask questions," said Executive Vice President, Joseph X. Cushing. "We are proud to support local students, organizations and excited to host this terrific group of kids from Back of the Yards."

After the tours, students join the marketing department in the conference room to cover topics including content management, email promotions and marketing automation. Cushing project managers will then participate in a discussion panel, fielding questions from students for an interactive session. Educational and interactive, it will be an experience for Cushing staff and students to remember. For more information on the program and participants, visit the Cushing website https://www.cushingco.com/head-class/.

About Cushing

When print comes to shove, trust your Cushing team to go the extra mile. From wide format display graphics to short run projects, we are your one-stop solutions provider. Reaching beyond Chicago? Connect with over 250 print professionals through an expanding ReproMAX network. Browse our website for a growing list of custom printing services & meet the faces behind the fonts. www.cushingco.com

About Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School



At Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, our mission is to provide students with a variety of experiences that integrate and expand international-mindedness and global perspectives. We strive to promote intercultural respect and understanding and to inspire our students to enrich their learning by providing service to the greater world outside of our school walls. We aim to engage our students in holistic and rigorous studies that advance critical thinking and motivate students to become problem solvers and socially responsible citizens prepared for postsecondary success. http://www.boycp.org/