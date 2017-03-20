Cushman & Wakefield Completes Acquisition of Ashlar Urban Realty

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Cushman & Wakefield has successfully completed the acquisition of Ashlar Urban Realty, a market-leading innovator of commercial real estate in downtown Toronto -- demonstrating mid-market dominance with over 150 urban assets represented.

"This is a great opportunity to bring two outstanding teams together -- deepening our platform to benefit our clients with a rich pool of talent and services," said Chuck Scott, CEO - Canada for Cushman & Wakefield. "Ashlar Urban is well known and well respected throughout the city and we are very proud to have the entire team onboard."

Ashlar Urban Realty was founded in 1999 and provides thoughtful real estate solutions to its clients, specializing in: investment sales, office, retail, and land development. The firm has a long history of tailored solutions and advocating for its clients while delivering the best results through comprehensive strategies and outstanding market intelligence. Pioneers in recognizing the incredible potential in the downtown east and west corridor, Ashlar Urban Realty quickly became the choice of entrepreneurs.

Effective immediately, 31 professionals will join Cushman & Wakefield, with partners Craig Smith, Executive Vice President, Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Mike Scace, Senior Vice President, and Fraser McKay, Vice President, expanding the firm's platform in leasing, retail, and investment sales.

"Providing exceptional services to our clients has always been our top priority," said Craig Smith, former President & Founder of Ashlar Urban Realty. "We have always prided ourselves on providing innovative, out-of-the box solutions that meet the needs of our forward-thinking entrepreneurial clients. With Cushman & Wakefield's platform, we are eager to expand our capabilities and offer aligned services to improve the value proposition for our clients' properties while keeping our unique and personal approach. Culturally our firms are a great fit -- we share similar core values and are steadfast about a 'client-first' approach. I also know the career opportunities for our talented employees have been greatly expanded."

