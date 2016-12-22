Cushman & Wakefield Montréal Employees Join Moisson Montréal to Share the Holiday Spirit

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - This Holiday Season, Cushman & Wakefield has decided to give back to the community. Today, 29 staff and brokers from Cushman & Wakefield's two Montreal offices will join Moisson Montréal in assembling Christmas baskets at their headquarter in St-Laurent borough.

"For many families in need, Moisson Montréal offers the chance to share a meal with their loved ones and enjoy the holiday season," said George Manousos, Director of Operations at the Montreal office of Cushman & Wakefield. "Moisson Montréal does an extraordinary job and we are happy to be part of their mission."

Besides offering their time, the Montreal Cushman & Wakefield staff will also bring non-perishable goods it has gathered during the past weeks.

