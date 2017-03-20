Cushman & Wakefield Strengthens Valuation & Advisory's Hospitality Practice with Addition of Brian Flood

Industry-Leader Brings Over 30 Years of Experience in Hospitality Appraisals

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate, today announced that Brian Flood, AACI, has joined the firm's Valuation & Advisory division as Practice Leader of the Hospitality & Gaming Group for Canada.

With over 30 years of industry experience in the valuation sector, Flood joins the firm from CBRE where he was responsible for all hospitality-related valuation assignments across Canada. Flood will partner with Charles Suddaby, Vice President & Practice Leader, Hospitality & Gaming Group, to deepen client relationships and expand capabilities across the country.

"I am excited to rejoin and partner with such a well-respected industry professional such as Charles and look forward to further expanding the practice. Combining our knowledge and expertise, and working with Cushman & Wakefield's network of V&A professionals across Canada, allows us to provide enhanced market-based insights for our clients," said Brian Flood.

Charles Suddaby added, "Brian and I started our careers together at Laventhol & Horwath more than 30 years ago and have been friends ever since. I have tremendous respect for Brian and couldn't think of a better person to partner with to grow our practice."

Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation & Advisory group is amongst one of the largest appraisal teams in Canada having recruited 19 professionals in the last three years. In 2016, the team valued over $3 billion in foreign investments transactions and appraised in excess of $50 billion of commercial real estate.

