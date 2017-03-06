Cushman & Wakefield's new national headquarters is more than a place to come to work

In-house expertise delivers on creating a workplace strategy that invites employee, client, and community engagement and promotes flexible work options

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Cushman & Wakefield revealed today its new Canadian headquarters. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto at Bay and Front Street, this new workplace is breaking down barriers as it brings together employees from two separate locations under the same roof in a bright and airy open concept office.

Spanning two floors, the new workplace offers employees more flexibility in the way they choose to work, with movable walls, sit-to-stand desks, focus rooms outfitted with soft seating, and several collaboration spaces with touchscreen SMART Boards. The office's inter-connecting stairwell subtly encourages more mobility of staff throughout the day while the strategically designed key intersection points are meant to boost employee interaction across teams.

Creating a space that promotes flexibility and employee engagement were at the forefront of the design says Chuck Scott, CEO, Canada, "We wanted a workspace that was less siloed and more inviting for employees to engage with one another. One size doesn't fit all, and the same rings true for how people work. As a firm, we felt it important to create a space that offered flexibility to our employees in both the physical space and how they choose to work."

The relocation and design of the new office is part of the firm's global strategy of creating a workplace that is much more than just a place to come to work -- it's about bringing people together and creating a community. While it is designed to inspire, motivate, and empower employees to deliver professional excellence it also functions as an event space to host clients and celebrations.

"It's about community and having a space to welcome clients and host large scale client, internal, and charity events. It's a place where wellness and technology come together to drive a productive and happy workforce," said Scott. "We have a culture of high performance, and if we want to get the best from our employees we needed to create a space that supports just that -- with cutting-edge technology, more flexibility, access to more natural light, and a design that incites collaboration amongst teams and divisions."

The entire scope of the project was lead, managed, and implemented by Cushman & Wakefield's in-house expertise, including the lease transaction, facilities management, and project and development services overseeing the design and construction. The team was supported by vendor partners Gensler, Marant Construction, Haworth, and DTS. A designated internal Move Team ensured the seamless transition of over 200 stakeholders across the two offices relocating into the new location.

"We're passionate about smart workplaces. It's what we do for our clients and now we are living and breathing it. Using our in-house capabilities, we were able to reap the benefits of what so many of our clients have already. We now have a space that supports our high performing culture with enhanced technology, greater ability to collaborate, while supporting alternative ways to go about your work day," said Stefan Teague, Executive Managing Director, Market Leader, Greater Toronto Area. "It's this type of work environment that keeps our employees at their best and is a dynamic culture where young professionals want to work."

New Space, New Experience

The firm took a new approach to how both guests and employees will experience their time in the new location -- with the objective to resonate with individuals and leave a lasting impression. Immediately entering the space, guests walk past a 35-foot embossed Cushman & Wakefield logo spanning the length of the lobby hallway that sits adjacent to a 5-screen digital showcase. Guests are welcomed by the designated front-of-house concierge who creates an inviting atmosphere, offering beverages and snacks, with comfortable seating to take in the incredible vistas.

Clients are encouraged to use the space as though it is their own, offering plug and play capability to work anywhere throughout the office, including the Café and Lounge areas, focus rooms, collaboration spaces, or the various high top seating options scattered throughout that are nuzzled into corners offering up incredible views of the city in every direction.

The company's successes are celebrated on the internal digital screens -- promoting high performers, key wins, and other achievements. Healthy snacks and premium coffee, espresso, lattes and more are available to all to enjoy while they work in the space that is draped in natural light. Easy to use technology in meeting rooms and flexible workstations create a more enjoyable work experience for employees.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.