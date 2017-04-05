Custom House Global Fund Services Opens Beijing Office and Adds Two New Hires

Growth in Asia hedge fund market drives need for fund administrators with regional experience and knowledge

BEIJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Custom House Global Fund Services, a leading independent hedge fund administration specialist, announced today the opening of its Beijing office to accommodate the need for experienced fund administrators with a committed local presence. In addition, the firm has hired Nancy Wang and Yichen Huang as relationship managers responsible for business development and client collaboration. The new hires will be based in Beijing and Shanghai respectively. They will report to Allen Li, Director of the Hong Kong office.

"Custom House continues to expand on our relationship-driven services in the Asia alternatives market as new fund launches are on the rise," said Mark Hedderman, CEO, Custom House Global Fund Services. "As an independent administrator, we provide unbiased reporting to investors looking for experienced partners with a local presence that can help them at every stage of the investment process."

Tony Kan, Managing Director of Custom House Fund Services Hong Kong Ltd, adds, "This is our third office opening in Asia over the last two years and we are pleased to have Nancy and Yichen join our team in Asia to strengthen our footprint in the fund administration space. Most of our Asian clients require immediate responses from local experienced staff that could meet them in person and have a better understanding of their needs with comprehensive knowledge of local and global fund industries. We particularly see an increase in demand for fully independent fund administration solutions from large financial institutions, PEREs and hedge funds in China, and we believe it is necessary to support this growth with local offices to better service our clients."

With nearly 10 years of experience in corporate management, cross border investment structures, accounting and fund formation services, Mrs. Wang joins Custom House from TAKA Corporate Consulting Limited (acquired by VISTRA in 2016) where she was Head of Sales since 2007, overseeing the North China market. Prior to TAKA, Ms. Wang was a Channel Sales Associate at IBM China Company Limited.

Ms. Wang holds a Bachelor Degree in Financial Management from Heilongjiang Institute of Science and Technology and is currently pursuing her MBA Program at Beijing Normal University.

Ms. Huang joins Custom House from Citic Prudential where she was a Senior Manager responsible for fund accounting of Money Market Funds and REPE Funds. Prior to that, she was a Senior Fund Accountant at HSBC Securities Services in Guangzhou and then Hong Kong where she was responsible for fund accounting for ETFs, QDIIs (Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors), QFIIs (Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors), Hedge Funds and Mutual Funds. Born and educated in China, Ms. Huang holds a Bachelor Degree in Financial Engineering from Guang Dong University of Foreign Studies.

About Custom House Global Fund Services

Custom House Global Fund Services is a leading independent hedge fund administration specialist ideally located to deliver services in Europe, Asia and the Americas. We partner with established hedge fund managers, start up managers, family offices and institutional managers, with a combination of experience, global presence and technology. Founded in 1989, Custom House grew with the alternative investment industry providing superior fund administration and investor services and today provides one of the most advanced service offerings available to fund managers. With over $20bn in AUA, Custom House provides fund administration services to more than 200 managers and 500 investment funds. The firm has offices in Beijing, Chicago, Dublin, Geneva, Guernsey, Hong Kong, London, Malta, New York, Rotterdam, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Sofia and Sydney. For more information, visit www.customhousegroup.com.