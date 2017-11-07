Cutera Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Generates Record Quarterly Revenue of $38.2 Million; Increase of 26% North America System Revenue Grows by 57% truSculpt® Leads North American Product Platform Revenue; Initial International Introduction in 3rd Quarter 2017 with Further Geographic Expansion Expected in 4th Quarter 2017 Achieves 13th Consecutive Quarter of Year-over-Year Double-Digit Revenue Growth

BRISBANE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Cutera, Inc. ( NASDAQ : CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

James Reinstein, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter financial and operational performance and the continued progress of our commercial teams. Our 26% revenue growth in the third quarter was again driven primarily by North American product sales. In addition, our International team produced systems revenue of $10 million - a single quarter record for this team. Much of our growth was fueled by recent product launches, including enlighten III and truSculpt 3D, however we continue to see growth in some of our legacy platforms such as xeo. We expect this momentum to continue throughout the fourth quarter."

Key operating highlights for the third quarter of 2017, compared to the third quarter of 2016:

Revenue increased 26%, to a record $38.2 million, primarily due to 57% growth in North America Systems revenue; 13 th consecutive quarter of year-over-year double-digit revenue growth;

increased 26%, to a record $38.2 million, primarily due to 57% growth in North America Systems revenue; Gross margin of 58%, consistent with previous guidance;

of 58%, consistent with previous guidance; Research and Development increased 19% as we continue to invest in our product portfolio;

increased 19% as we continue to invest in our product portfolio; Operating income was $6.2 million, including a one-time $4 million benefit from our facility lease cancellation; Excluding the one-time $4 million benefit, operating income was $2.2 million, an increase of 44% over the third quarter 2016;

was $6.2 million, including a one-time $4 million benefit from our facility lease cancellation; Cash generated by operations was $3.7 million, including the one-time $4 million benefit from our facility lease cancellation; Excluding the one-time $4 million benefit, cash used by operations was $300,000 due primarily to increased working capital investment to support higher revenue levels;

was $3.7 million, including the one-time $4 million benefit from our facility lease cancellation; Net income was $6.2 million, or $0.42 per fully diluted share (including the $4 million income benefit from our previously announced facility lease cancellation); Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) was $3.5 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share excluding non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and the facility lease cancellation benefit (refer to the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation provided).

was $6.2 million, or $0.42 per fully diluted share (including the $4 million income benefit from our previously announced facility lease cancellation);

Product Updates

Market acceptance for the Company's truSculpt 3D system continues to be robust in North America as many practitioners believe it is the best-in-class system for body sculpting. The Company introduced truSculpt 3D in select International markets in September 2017, and plans to continue to execute regional expansion of the launch throughout the fourth quarter. This latest version of the truSculpt family includes a consumable product enabling the Company to participate in the procedure income with its customers. Although only launched in mid-May of this year, truSculpt leads all platforms in revenue generation during the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2017, highlighting the importance of new products and new markets.

Sandra Gardiner, Consultant Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our continued quarterly success allows us to invest in new product platform opportunities, as reflected in our increased research and development investments. We also continue to purchase our stock in the open market and have now repurchased $13.8 million of stock through the nine months ended September 30, 2017. We ended the third quarter with over $50 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Based on our strong third quarter results, we are reiterating our guidance ranges for the full year."

Full-Year 2017 Outlook

We expect to be at the upper end of our previously announced revenue guidance range of $144 - $147 million;

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 58% - 59%;

GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.77 - $0.81. This includes the benefit from the $4 million facility cancellation income received.

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,784 $ 18,679 $ 11,275 Marketable investments 35,692 32,270 35,108 Restricted investments - 2,290 - Cash, cash equivalents and investments 50,476 53,239 46,383 Accounts receivable, net 19,604 18,191 11,680 Inventories 23,728 16,913 16,478 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 2,894 2,840 2,507 Total current assets 96,702 91,183 77,048 Property and equipment, net 1,842 1,867 1,720 Deferred tax asset 384 381 410 Intangibles, net - - 16 Goodwill 1,339 1,339 1,339 Other long-term assets 381 381 444 Total assets $ 100,648 $ 95,151 $ 80,977 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,805 $ 4,293 $ 3,283 Accrued liabilities 22,203 18,973 14,786 Deferred revenue 8,801 8,901 8,312 Total current liabilities 36,809 32,167 26,381 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,950 1,982 1,426 Income tax liability 171 170 164 Other long-term liabilities 505 604 597 Total liabilities 39,435 34,923 28,568 Stockholders' equity 61,213 60,228 52,409 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 100,648 $ 95,151 $ 80,977

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net revenue $ 38,173 $ 30,281 $ 103,861 $ 80,181 Cost of revenue 15,963 12,538 45,084 33,959 Gross profit 22,210 17,743 58,777 46,222 Gross margin % 58 % 59 % 57 % 58 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,148 10,574 36,708 30,002 Research and development 3,467 2,914 9,393 8,335 General and administrative 3,379 2,716 10,143 9,933 Lease termination (4,000 ) - (4,000 ) - Total operating expenses 15,994 16,204 52,244 48,270 Income (loss) from operations 6,216 1,539 6,533 (2,048 ) Interest and other income, net 197 166 746 527 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,413 1,705 7,279 (1,521 ) Provision for income taxes 225 61 166 115 Net income (loss) $ 6,188 $ 1,644 $ 7,113 $ (1,636 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.12 $ 0.51 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic and diluted 13,973 13,163 13,917 13,102 Diluted 14,767 13,544 14,733 13,102

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 GAAP Adjustments* Non-GAAP* Net revenue $ 38,173 $ - $ 38,173 Cost of revenue 15,963 (188 ) (a) 15,775 Gross profit 22,210 188 22,398 Gross margin % 58 % 59 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,148 (560 ) (b) 12,588 Research and development 3,467 (162 ) (c) 3,305 General and administrative 3,379 (345 ) (d) 3,034 Lease termination (4,000 ) 4,000 (e) - Total operating expenses 15,994 2,933 18,927 Income from operations 6,216 (2,745 ) 3,471 Interest and other income, net 197 - 197 Income before income taxes 6,413 (2,745 ) 3,668 Provision for income taxes 225 (92 ) (f) 133 Net income $ 6,188 $ (2,653 ) $ 3,535 - Net income per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.42 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.24 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic: 13,973 13,973 13,973 Diluted 14,767 14,767 14,767

* Fiscal third quarter 2017 Non-GAAP results exclude the effect of the below mentioned adjustments ($000s): (a) Adjustment of $188 included non-cash expenses of $87 related to depreciation and $101 of stock based compensation. (b) Adjustment of $560 included a non-cash expenses of $166 related to depreciation and $394 of stock based compensation. (c) Adjustment of $162 included a non-cash expenses of $5 related to depreciation and $157 of stock based compensation. (d) Adjustment of $345 related to stock based compensation. (e) Adjustment of $4,000 represents non-recurring lease termination income (f) Adjustment of $92 for income tax benefit relates to the net impact of excluding the Non-GAAP adjustments from our year-to-date tax provision.

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,188 $ 1,644 $ 7,113 $ (1,636 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation 997 570 3,623 2,652 Depreciation and amortization 258 249 750 733 Other (22 ) 18 (67 ) (45 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,407 ) (525 ) (3,048 ) (61 ) Inventories (6,815 ) (1,776 ) (8,751 ) (4,400 ) Accounts payable 1,512 531 3,207 1,324 Accrued liabilities 3,223 1,659 4,757 886 Deferred revenue (132 ) (866 ) 652 (1,187 ) Other (87 ) 99 (631 ) (1,015 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,715 1,603 7,605 (2,749 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, equipment and software (233 ) (174 ) (443 ) (311 ) Disposal of property and equipment 13 11 53 17 Net change in marketable investments (1,093 ) 711 4,610 2,344 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,313 ) 548 4,220 2,050 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (6,735 ) (2,008 ) (13,776 ) (4,873 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 695 3,848 4,566 6,798 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (165 ) (45 ) (1,332 ) (601 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (92 ) (91 ) (274 ) (218 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,297 ) 1,704 (10,816 ) 1,106 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,895 ) 3,855 1,009 407 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,679 7,420 13,775 10,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,784 $ 11,275 $ 14,784 $ 11,275

CUTERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except percentage data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change Nine Months Ended % Change Q3 Q3 Q3 '17 Vs Q3 Q3 YTD Q3 '17 Vs 2017 2016 Q3 '16 2017 2016 YTD Q3 '16 Revenue By Geography: United States $ 23,275 $ 15,356 +52 % $ 64,058 $ 42,216 +52 % Rest of World 14,898 14,925 - 39,803 37,965 +5 % $ 38,173 $ 30,281 +26 % $ 103,861 $ 80,181 +30 % Rest of World as a percentage of total revenue 39 % 49 % 38 % 47 % Revenue By Product Category: Systems - North America $ 21,869 $ 13,896 +57 % $ 58,955 $ 36,808 +60 % - International 9,993 9,983 - 26,014 24,448 +6 % Total Systems 31,862 23,879 +33 % 84,969 61,256 +39 % Service 4,687 4,788 -2 % 14,173 14,278 -1 % Hand Piece Refills 595 602 -1 % 1,743 1,886 -8 % Skincare 1,029 1,012 +2 % 2,976 2,761 +8 % $ 38,173 $ 30,281 +26 % $ 103,861 $ 80,181 +30 %