Cutting Edge Information Partners with SMi Group for 9th Annual Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials Conference in London

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Cutting Edge Information is proud to be partnering with SMi Group, a global event-production company that specializes in creating and delivering events with the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries. SMi has confirmed that Bo Huang, Director of Biostatistics at Pfizer has joined the expert speaker line-up for the 9th Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials event on the 3rd & 4th of April 2017 in London.

Bo is an avid advocate of adaptive innovative designs and designed the first Bayesian model-based clinical trial at Pfizer Oncology. Following his successful presentation last year, Bo returns this year to present a keynote on Adaptive Dose Finding Designs in Oncology Early Phase Trials. Through this exclusive presentation, Bo will discuss the time-to-event reassessment method with adaptive weight function incorporating cyclical data. He will also highlight practical implications of adaptive design on Pfizer oncology drug development with two case studies.

In a quickfire interview with SMi Group, Bo commented on the future of adaptive clinical trials.

"I envision more applications of adaptive designs in clinical trials, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. As we enter the era of precision medicine, more statistically efficient designs are appealing to clinical practitioners as a means to lower the ever-increasing cost and shorten the time to reach the market and patients," he said.

Bo joins a speaker line-up of industry-leading innovators from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Grünenthal, Amgen, Novartis, Blueberry Therapeutics, and more.

Now nearly running for a decade, Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials will feature key presentations that will discuss and deliberate key topics such as new approaches in adaptive designs, clinical strategies, optimising drug development in key therapy areas and industry-led approaches to clinical trial success. A detailed agenda is available to view on www.adaptivedesigns.co.uk/CEIpr.



The event will also feature a post-conference workshop on writing clinical trial simulators hosted by Berry Consultants.

ADAPTIVE DESIGNS IN CLINICAL TRIALS

3rd & 4th APRIL, 2017

Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK

www.adaptivedesigns.co.uk

