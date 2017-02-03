Cutting-edge technologies at CHINAPLAS 2017 aim to help accelerate the global economy

GUANGZHOU, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - With the theme of "Greenovation for a Smart Future," CHINAPLAS 2017 (The 31st International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries), Asia's No. 1 plastics and rubber trade fair, will feature "Intelligent Manufacturing," "High-tech Materials" and "Green Solutions" with a full spectrum of innovative exhibits to senior-level, professional visitors. As a leading platform showcasing advanced new materials, equipment and technologies, CHINAPLAS will fully demonstrate its role as an economy accelerator.

Green solutions enable sustainable manufacturing

The year 2016 was marked by global efforts to move toward a more sustainable society. With the United Nations' announcement of 17 sustainable development goals agreed by world leaders, reducing the impact of man and manufacturing on the environment has been topping many global development agendas. Manufacturing industry has no other viable strategic option than to adopt green solutions as it moves forward. Given such international economic circumstances, CHINAPLAS 2017 will bring together and highlight a series of green solutions, such as advanced equipment that can achieve zero VOC emissions; and degradable and recyclable materials that enable lightweight, multifunctional and low-carbon products. The show's "Recycling Technology Zone" will continue to present to visitors with an abundant selection of best practices related to energy saving and environmental protection.

The first globally launched, solvent-free rotogravure printing machine, developed by Zhongshan Sotech Printing Machinery, will make its debut at CHINAPLAS 2017. This printing machine finds use in the manufacturing of flexible packaging, and in the packaging of food and beverage products, daily chemical products and medical supplies. It enables manufacturers to eliminate VOCs. Its manufacturer reports that this equipment uses cold light to solidify colored inks without the need for solvents and VOCs. Zhangjiagang Xinbei Machinery will show a plastic waste shredder with multiple uses, as it can be used to help recycle pipes, lumps and rubber with a magnetic separating system. With further improvement, the equipment can also be applied to the shredding and recycling of soft materials such as thin films, bags and filaments.

High-performance new materials pave the way for innovation

International plastics and rubber industries are developing quickly, and benefiting from a globally growing end-user market with high quality demands. A series of new, high-performance materials will be on display during CHINAPLAS 2017, including but not limited to composites as well as other new materials that feature high strength, high barrier properties, good transparency, steaming and boiling resistance, UV resistance, anti-bacterial properties and biodegradability. Such performance factors lend themselves to advancing the trends of lightweighting automobiles, thinner and lighter consumer electronic devices, improved food safety, and reduced carbon footprints in building and construction.

At CHINAPLAS 2017, which enjoys a well-earned reputation as an innovation platform, visitors can get a first glimpse of a wealth of excellent new materials that contribute significantly to reducing vehicle weight. Solvay's high-performance polyamide resin Technyl REDx, for example, is helping to make automotive driveline systems more efficient. In addition, China XD will showcase its straw-filled polypropylene material XDPPSTR-03LQ19005, which not only offers a reduced carbon footprint during production, but also aids with lightweighting in various automotive applications.

Intelligent equipment equips smart manufacturing

Intelligent manufacturing will still be the dominant theme of CHINAPLAS 2017. Based on the successful experience of the "Automation Technology Zone" in the show's past two editions, the area has been renamed the "Smart Manufacturing Technology Zone" and reshaped to help address the industry's avid interest today in intelligent manufacturing.

That section of the show floor will feature a full range of new technologies and products, including mechanical arms, robots, automated systems, controllers, actuators and sensors. International visitors seeking high-quality, integrated solutions to their smart manufacturing challenges will not be disappointed. And they will find more cutting-edge technology in the "3D Technology Subzone," where 3D printers, 3D scanners, 3D printing software and 3D printing services will be displayed.

Exhibitors in this segment will demonstrate impressive innovations to satisfy the most sophisticated of buyers and help them to cope with international competition. Amongst them, Guangdong Topstar Technology will feature its small-load robot with world-leading EtherCAT bus control technology, offering high speed and high precision. Dong Guan Cangming 3D Tech, meanwhile, will showcase its metal 3D printing, light-curing 3D printing and 3D bio-printing. Many more exhibitors are well-prepared to display their latest and greatest technologies at CHINAPLAS 2017 and welcome a host of visitors from end-user markets throughout the world.

CHINAPLAS 2017 will be held at the China Import & Export Fair Complex, Pazhou, Guangzhou, PR China, on May 16-19. The admission fee is RMB 30 (one-day pass) and RMB 50 (four-day pass). To enjoy free admission, please visit www.ChinaplasOnline.com/prereg to pre-register before May 9. Visitors who successfully pre-register before March 1 will receive their visitor badge by mail in advance, allowing them to bypass the on-site registration queues.

For details, please visit the official show website at www.ChinaplasOnline.com