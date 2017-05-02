CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Pre-IND Meeting Date with FDA

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : CVSI) (the "Company," "CV Sciences," "our" or "we"), is pleased to announce today that it will be meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 15, 2017, to discuss its initial drug candidate (CVSI-007), a chewing gum that combines CBD and nicotine, which the Company believes has the potential to effectively treat smokeless tobacco addiction.

According to the CDC, smokeless tobacco has been associated to numerous health problems including causing cancer of the mouth, esophagus, and pancreas. It can lead to nicotine addiction, can increase risks during pregnancy, and may increase the risk for death from heart disease and stroke.

CV Sciences' President and CEO Michael Mona, Jr. commented, "Smokeless tobacco continues to be a major health hazard and epidemic as we have been reporting on the industry's unmet needs in treating this addiction, between Major League Baseball's (MLB) decision to ban smokeless chewing tobacco for new players and most recently, the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) campaign to provide assistance to military personnel looking to quit the use of smokeless tobacco. This further demonstrates a mainstream push towards treating and reducing smokeless tobacco addiction, an unserved medical indication with no FDA-approved product. We believe our drug candidate can have a significant positive impact on patients seeking treatment. We look forward to our meeting with the FDA, as it will be essential to the design of our clinical development program and the filing of our Investigational New Drug (IND) application."

CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division in manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

