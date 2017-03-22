CV Sciences, Inc. Applauds U.S. Department of Defense Smokeless Tobacco Cessation Campaign

Company Addresses its Lead Drug Candidate Aimed at a $2B Market Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Management of CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our" or "we"), commented today regarding the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) recent campaign to provide assistance to military personnel looking to quit the use of smokeless tobacco.

Earlier this year, the DoD launched a website and support program called the "Great American Spit-Out" at UcanQuit2.org to assist servicemen and women in quitting the use of harmful smokeless tobacco products. The "Great American Spit-Out" webpage on the DoD website offered referrals across the U.S. to local support groups and an opportunity for visitors to chat instantly with an online tobacco cessation coach to provide free counseling to help people deal with their addiction.

"We greatly appreciate the U.S. Department of Defense bringing not only awareness but offering solutions available to the public through the UcanQuit2.org website," explained Michael Mona, Jr., President and CEO of CV Sciences. "The DoD recognizes the same problem that we identified during the development of our smokeless tobacco cessation product. The DoD clearly indicates that by quitting smokeless tobacco, you can 'drop the risk for developing cancer of the cheek, gums, and inner surface of the lips.' We strongly believe that highlighting these examples is critical as we at CV Sciences are addressing a massive unmet medical need in the treatment of smokeless tobacco addiction. Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat this widespread and deadly addiction. Our lead drug candidate, CVSI-007, is aimed at addressing this huge unmet need. We estimate that the current treatment market in the U.S. alone is greater than $2 billion."

The DoD's site lists the dangers of smokeless tobacco and provides support resources here:

https://ucanquit2.org/Events/2017/Great-American-Spit-Out-2017.aspx

