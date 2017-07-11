CV Sciences, Inc. Appoints Dr. Amy M. McCord as Director of Drug Development

Expert in Scientific and Regulatory Affairs to Assist Company on regulatory path to commercialization of investigational drug candidate

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCQB : CVSI) (the "Company," "CV Sciences," "our" or "we"), announced today it has appointed Amy M. McCord, Ph.D., RAC as Director of Drug Development. With over ten years expertise in regulatory affairs, Dr. McCord will be responsible for the pharmaceutical development and compliance pathway for the Company's drug candidate, CVSI-007, for the treatment of smokeless tobacco addiction.

Dr. McCord's experience includes directing regulatory affairs efforts for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She has supported numerous drug development programs, including directing the regulatory and compliance strategies to support Investigational New Drug and New Drug Application submissions, with a focus on the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) of drugs and biologics. In addition, Dr. McCord has directed research and development, pre-clinical toxicology, and investigational clinical programs used to support regulatory submissions.

"We are extremely pleased to have Dr. McCord join the CV Sciences team, given her outstanding reputation and expertise in regulatory compliance and drug product submission," noted CV Sciences' President & Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mona, Jr. "Her significant hands-on experience in managing complex preclinical and clinical trials will be a valuable addition to accelerating the development process of our drug candidate (CVSI-007) for treating smokeless tobacco addiction."

Dr. McCord received her Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in 2005. Prior to her work in regulatory affairs, she conducted academic research in cancer biology and microbiology as a scientist at Moffitt Cancer Center and USF. Dr. McCord has also authored several peer-reviewed manuscripts and abstracts presented at national meetings including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.

