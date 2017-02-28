Company will be launching new products, hosting an interactive presentation, providing retailer education, and offering giveaways and show specials to natural health retailers attending the show

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCBB : CVSI), leading supplier and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD oil, announces that its industry dominating brand of hemp-derived CBD oil finished products, PlusCBD Oil™ will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West on March 9-12, in Anaheim, California. Produced by New Hope Network, Natural Products Expo West is one of the world's leading trade shows in the natural, organic and healthy products industry attracting over 77,000 industry professionals and 3,000 exhibits to the Anaheim Convention Center.

PlusCBD Oil™, #1 brand of hemp-derived CBD products in the natural channel according to SPINS data, has achieved immense success since the launch of its brand of dietary supplements in 2014. PlusCBD Oil™ will be the only hemp-derived CBD brand exhibiting at Expo West.

"As the preeminent leaders in hemp-derived CBD, we believe it is our obligation to create products that retailers can count on," stated Stuart Tomc, VP of Human Nutrition and spokesperson at CV Sciences. "PlusCBD Oil™ has been driving the growth of this newly emerging category due to the consistency, efficacy, and safety profile of our products. We are pleased to report that PlusCBD Oil™ is now available in over 1000 health food stores and counting, and we truly have our retailer partners to thank for joining the CBD Evolution -- many of whom have been with us since our first Expo West two years ago."

TWO BOOTH LOCATIONS: CV Sciences will be hosting two booths at Expo West this year. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #H301 in the Hot Products section from Thursday, March 9th through Saturday, March 11th and Booth #1320 in Supplements section from Friday, March 10th through Sunday, March 12th where CV Sciences will be featuring PlusCBD Oil™ bulk and finished products.

EXHIBITOR-SPONSORED PRESENTATION: Join the CV Sciences team for an interactive presentation, "The Cannabis Disruption: Bringing Hemp Back," on Friday, March 10th, 2017 at 3:30pm in the Marriott, Marquis Ballroom Northeast. Presenters Stuart Tomc and Josh Hendrix will cover the state of hemp-derived CBD in the United States marketplace, the importance of proper research steps in order to impact the future of hemp agriculture, and how CV Sciences demonstrates Full Traceability - From Seed to Shelf™.

NEW PRODUCTS: The PlusCBD Oil™ line is growing! CV Sciences is proud to announce the launch of the PlusCBD Oil™ Raw Line, featuring PlusCBD Oil™ Softgels made with full plant raw CO2-extracted hemp extract. Offered in 30 count blister packs and 60 count bottles, PlusCBD Oil™ Raw Softgels provide the fullest spectrum of naturally occurring hemp co-factors. As with all PlusCBD Oil™ products, these new items are non-GMO, gluten free, and 100% vegetarian/vegan friendly.

SHOW SPECIALS: CV Sciences offers exclusive trade show discounts and show specials to retailers placing orders at the show. Discounts will be honored through the week following Expo West. Please see a CV Sciences associate for more information.