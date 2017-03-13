CV Sciences, Inc. Launches First Online Education Platform for Retail Sales Associates and Industry Professionals

Company expands hemp-derived CBD education efforts and builds expertise and brand advocacy amongst its growing number of wholesale and retailer partners

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - CV Sciences, Inc., ( OTCBB : CVSI) preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD oil bulk and consumer products, today announced the launch of the first online education platform designed to enhance its brand education and advocacy through Experticity. Currently over 750 consumer brands, including The North Face, Dyson, and Quiksilver, are working with Experticity to educate and tap into real-life experts (industry professionals, category opinion leaders, online influencers and passionate retail sales associates) to create a new breed of buying experience -- one that is informed, genuine and mutually beneficial for retailers and consumers. CV Sciences' education platform will cover a variety of topics pertaining to hemp, phytocannabinoids, and its industry-dominating consumer products brand, PlusCBD Oil™.

A recent study by Experticity has shown that education-based trainings have proven effective at increasing sales, with Experticity members having 22.2 times more buying conversations each week that involve product recommendations than the average person. Eighty-two percent of those who received Experticity member recommendations also ended up purchasing products as a result.

"Investing in retailer education is a practice we know demonstrates results," states Sarah Syed, Director of Marketing at CV Sciences. "CV Sciences is dedicated to supporting our retailer and wholesale partners by employing methods we know have a broad impact on consumer buying decisions."

The expertise and understanding of the value of business-to-business geared education shines through industry professionals overseeing CV Sciences' marketing and education programs. "The relationship was a natural fit for us," said Ms. Syed. "Experticity's online training platforms are an effective way to ensure that front-line sales associates in retail outlets are completely up to speed on our brand, products, and their features. As PlusCBD Oil™ continues to be sold by hundreds of retail sales associates across the United States, we are proud to be the first hemp-derived CBD manufacturer to offer this unique approach to sales. We believe it enhances our existing efforts to be the educators in the hemp-derived CBD marketplace."

CV Sciences' commitment to education is what sets PlusCBD Oil™ apart from the plethora of hemp-derived CBD brands entering the marketplace. Beyond educating its retailer partners, the company offers ongoing education programs to the public to ensure consumers are learning the most up-to-date information on hemp-derived CBD, the state of the hemp industry, and ultimately what to look for in purchasing the right hemp-derived product.

For more information on CV Sciences' education efforts, please contact education@cvsciences.com.

