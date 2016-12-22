CV Sciences, Inc. to Present at 9th Annual Biotech Showcase

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCBB : CVSI) (the "Company"), announced today that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase to be held January 9-11, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, CA.

Event: 9th Annual Biotech Showcase

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square - San Francisco, CA

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Time: 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET

CV Sciences' Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Dowling, will present an overview of the Company and discuss its recent business highlights. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Robert Haag at cvsi@irthcommunications.com.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and partnering conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this critical week which is widely viewed as setting the tone for the coming year.

Now in its ninth year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings.

In addition to biopharmaceutical and life science company executives, Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals.

Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy Colton Life Science Advisors and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division in manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.