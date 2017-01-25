CV Sciences, Inc. to Present at NobleCon13 Annual Investor Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - CV Sciences, Inc. ( OTCBB : CVSI) (the "Company"), announced today that it will be presenting at the NobleCon13 Annual Investor Conference to be held January 30-31, 2017 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, Florida.

Event: NobleCon13 Annual Investor Conference

Location: Boca Raton Resort & Club - Boca Raton, FL

Date: Monday, January 30, 2017

Time: 1:00PM PT/ 3:00 PM CT/ 4:00 PM ET

Webcast: http://noble.mediasite.com/mediasite/Play/c2686febf2bb49f5b4e03b72c21aeadc1d

CV Sciences' Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Dowling, will present an overview of the Company and discuss its recent business highlights. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Robert Haag at cvsi@irthcommunications.com.

About NobleCon13

NobleCon13 Annual Small Cap and Emerging Growth Investor Conference is an initiative of Noble Financial capital markets and dedicated to providing a forum where private and publicly traded emerging growth companies with less than $2 billion in market capitalization can network with the investment community, fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. The 2017 Conference will be held over two days and will include feature presentations by CEOs and CFOs from several principal industry sectors, expert panels moderated by industry leaders, and the opportunity for investors to meet and network with management of presenting companies on a one-on-one basis. Additionally, NobleCon13 will provide ample networking opportunities through social mixers and special events.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division in manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.