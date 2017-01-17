CVM Solutions Offers Integrated Suite

Supplier Diversity Technology Leader's New Product Combines Its Services into a Single, Powerful Platform

WESTCHESTER, IL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - CVM Solutions, a Kroll company and a leading provider of supplier diversity technology, data, and services, today announced the launch of an integrated product that combines all of CVM's offerings into a single, powerful solution. ASCEND powered by CVM Solutions is a first in the supplier diversity space and will provide a powerful client experience to the company's Fortune 1000 clients and other organizations looking to innovate their supplier diversity initiatives.

In today's corporate environment, organizations require robust supplier diversity management solutions in order to maintain and grow their initiatives. ASCEND powered by CVM Solutions is an all-inclusive, one-stop shop for any company's supplier diversity program -- combining all of CVM's dynamic services into a single platform.

Furthermore, CVM's new functionality now allows suppliers to register with the CVM Master Database by creating just one account -- making it easier for suppliers to register seamlessly with numerous companies and increase opportunities to grow their business. Additionally, if a supplier is requested to update its diversity certificate, the update will reach all companies that use the supplier instead of just the one organization that made the request.

"At CVM, we pride ourselves on the quality and volume of our supplier data, as well as the dedication and experience of our team members," says Ashlee Nelson, VP of Sales and Innovation for CVM Solutions. "Our new integrated platform will provide a complete supplier diversity experience by giving clients best-in-class technology at their fingertips. Also, we realized a deficiency in the market. Clients are being recognized and catered to, but suppliers are not. We are just as passionate about suppliers as we are about our clients. Our new product helps them succeed as well."

About CVM Solutions

CVM Solutions, a Kroll Company, is a leading provider of global supplier data and supplier diversity solutions. CVM delivers data, services, and technology needed to manage supplier data, and advances supplier diversity initiatives to achieve corporate sourcing objectives. As a data aggregator and data originator for Tier 1 and Tier 2, CVM has partnered with more than half of the Fortune 100 and half of the Billion Dollar Roundtable members to leverage and consolidate supplier information, thus enabling our clients to increase their supplier diversity results and take their programs to the next level. For more information, visit www.cvmsolutions.com.