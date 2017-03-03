CWB announces election of directors

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated January 3, 2017 were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday in Edmonton at CWB's Annual General Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Albrecht W.A. Bellstedt, Q.C. 44,213,624 88.18 5,926,445 11.82 Andrew J. Bibby 49,805,223 99.33 334,846 0.67 Christopher H. Fowler 50,037,766 99.80 102,303 0.20 Linda M.O. Hohol 50,054,361 99.83 85,708 0.17 Robert A. Manning 44,466,369 88.68 5,673,700 11.32 Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester 50,044,362 99.81 95,707 0.19 Margaret J. Mulligan 49,770,059 99.26 370,010 0.74 Robert L. Phillips, Q.C. 45,998,753 91.74 4,141,316 8.26 Raymond J. Protti 49,850,491 99.42 289,578 0.58 Ian M. Reid 49,869,033 99.46 271,036 0.54 H. Sanford Riley 48,930,701 97.59 1,209,368 2.41 Alan M. Rowe 46,752,451 93.24 3,387,618 6.76

About Canadian Western Bank Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from its headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through 42 branches of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Canadian Direct Financial (CDF). Highly responsive specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage. Trust Services are offered through Canadian Western Trust. Comprehensive wealth management offerings are provided through CWB Wealth Management, which includes the businesses of Adroit Investment Management, McLean & Partners Wealth Management and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares) and "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 Preferred Shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.