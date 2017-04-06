CWF issues a Seven Day Challenge for National Wildlife Week April 9-15

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is urging Canadians to step it up for National Wildlife Week April 9-15 with a seven-day conservation challenge.

"Even the smallest steps and smallest contributions can help change the future for Canadian wildlife," said Rick Bates, CEO of CWF.

The seven-day challenge includes little actions that can make a big difference for the environment:

Sunday, April 9:

Make your property wildlife-friendly by pledging to plant for pollinators and nix neonic pesticides.

Monday, April 10:

Reduce your plastic footprint by using natural products which are free from microplastics.

Tuesday, April 11:

Participate in Bird Impact Reduction Day (B.I.R.D.) by following our steps to reducing avian collisions with windows at your home and office. About 25 million birds are killed by colliding with windows in Canada annually. You can help just by closing your curtains or putting decals on your windows.

Wednesday, April 12:

Get outside and enjoy nature after registering your goal on WalkforWildlife.ca. Dedicate your walk to one of the iconic species featured on Canadian coins. Which team are you joining: polar bear, loon, caribou or beaver? Fact sheets on each species are provided.

Thursday, April 13:

It's Throwback Thursday. Watch all the vintage Hinterland Who's Who wildlife videos and the new beaver vignette on HWW.ca.

Friday, April 14:

Download your free iNaturalist app to record and share wildlife sightings.

Saturday, April 15:

Slow down and watch for wildlife! Drivers and passengers should be on the lookout for animals in order to avoid accidents and prevent injuries and deaths. You can help animals cross the roads safely by driving carefully.

CWF is hoping this seven-day challenge becomes a lifelong commitment to living in harmony with nature. The public is invited to step up the challenge to higher levels of activity depending on their interests and abilities. As part of Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations, CWF hopes to inspire Canadians to connect #ConserveTheWonder. To get involved visit NationalWildlifeWeek.org.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.