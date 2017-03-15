CXPA Chief Customer Experience Officer to Keynote Enghouse Engage 2017

Renowned contact center and customer experience pioneer to dissect the role of analytics and emotional intelligence in building meaningful customer relationships

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today announced that Jim Rembach, chief customer experience officer, Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) and host of Fast Leader Show Podcast, will deliver a keynote address at Engage 2017, Enghouse Interactive's customer conference, being held May 1-4, 2017 in Miami, Florida at the Conrad Hilton.

Rembach is known throughout the contact center industry for providing enterprises with the analytics-based insight and strategic guidance to impact each touch point along the customer journey. Attendees will hear a first-hand accounting of how contact center leaders and influencers can make a connection with customers through innovation, creativity and an action-based mindset.

"If you really want to make a difference in the customer experience, you have to improve your skills to emotionally connect with customers instead of looking at a failed touchpoint as a process," said Rembach. "When you emotionally design the customer experience or re-engineer from an emotional intelligence perspective, you will ultimately evoke the desired customer response and in turn the entire organization will benefit."

With its theme, "Experience the Journey," Engage 2017 will convene many of the world's foremost experts with whom Enghouse Interactive customers can interact to glean coveted insight and discuss the latest breakthroughs in customer experience management.

"Engage 2017 will serve as a forum for contact center leaders to dissect the many factors that impact the customer journey and gain the tactical knowledge to leverage advanced solutions and excel in a digital world with customers at its center," said Ernie Wallerstein, President, Americas. "We are proud to offer our valued customers with a compelling agenda tailor-made for contact center professionals who are steadfast in their responsibilities."

For additional information on Enghouse Engage 2017, please visit (https://enghouseengage.eventgrid.com/).

ABOUT JIM REMBACH

Jim Rembach is a strategic and tactical adviser who specializes in using analytics for leadership, organizational development, employee engagement and customer engagement to improve customer experiences. Handpicked by the CXPA (Customer Experience Professionals Association) Leadership and Education Committee, Jim is part of the "Ask the CX Expert" program. Jim is a certified Emotional Intelligence (EQ) practitioner, Certified Contact Center Auditor, Better Place to Work Certified Expert and an Employee Retention Specialist. Jim holds a US trademark for the "Servant Teamwork" leadership and organizational transformation methodology. He is also an Advisory Board Member for the Customer Value Creation international (CVCI) and host of the Fast Leader Show podcast. Jim has authored nine books regarding contact center quality, employee engagement and customer-focused leadership development. He is a blogger, vlogger and an industry recognized thought leader.

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.