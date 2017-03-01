Cyara and Voxai Solutions, Inc. Announce Reseller Partnership

Contact Center Technology Leader Becomes Latest Cyara Global Partner

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Cyara, a leading provider of multi-touch customer experience testing and monitoring solutions, today announced the latest addition to the Cyara Global Partner Program, Voxai Solutions, Inc. This agreement formalizes a long-standing relationship between the two parties, and enables a deeper integration of services and solutions. Through the partnership, Voxai will further enhance its customer contact center technology offering with the addition of Cyara's award-winning omnichannel platform.

The integration of the Cyara Platform and their expertise in Customer Experience Innovation Lifecycle ("CXIL") will further enable Voxai to deliver on its promise of an extraordinary customer journey, with even greater efficiency and trouble-free solution deployments.

"The Voxai partnership will enable Cyara to continue to expand our footprint as the industry-leading automated testing, monitoring and discovery platform," said Bill Bryant, Director of Global Alliances at Cyara. "Voxai's already impressive customer base can now benefit from Cyara's CXIL best practices to drive innovation and optimization."

"Voxai is extremely pleased to formalize the partnership with Cyara. Testing is a critical part of the project deployment process that we take very seriously," said Hassen Pruitt, Director of QA at Voxai. "In fact, we are one of the very few companies in the contact center industry who maintains a full-time Quality Assurance department. Cyara software products have become a critical tool that we rely on to improve the scope, depth and efficiency of our testing exercises."

For more information about Cyara, please visit www.cyara.com. For more information about Voxai Solutions, Inc., please visit www.voxai.com.

About Voxai Solutions, Inc.

Voxai provides best-in-class services to transform, enhance or manage customer engagement platforms. As a Genesys Partner and a Hosted Solution Partner we offer comprehensive services expertise for the full suite of Genesys products on premise, or as a cloud-based solution. Over 11 years, and millions of customer interactions for Fortune 500 commercial and government customers has resulted in the Voxai Value. The Voxai Value is our experience-vetted, comprehensive approach to solution management that supports customers who want to provide an extraordinary customer journey while delivering real business. For more information please visit www.voxai.com.

About Cyara

As the global, market-leading provider of an omnichannel customer experience testing and monitoring platform, Cyara was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in CRM Customer Service and Customer Support in 2015. Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer experiences for voice and digital channels at scale while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, millions of flawless customer interactions are delivered by some of the most recognizable brands in the world that use the Cyara Platform. For more information, please visit www.cyara.com, or connect with Cyara on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.