Cyara CX Automated Test and Monitoring Virtual Agent Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"

Virtual Agent application is compatible with key Avaya customer and team engagement solutions

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Cyara, a leading provider of multi-touch customer experience testing and monitoring solutions, today announced that its CX Automated Test and Monitoring Virtual Agent 6.4 is compliant with key customer and team engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services. Cyara's market-leading multi-touch discovery, testing and monitoring platform helps enterprises accelerate their delivery of flawless customer experiences at scale.

The CX Automated Test and Monitoring Virtual Agent 6.4 platform provides businesses with a complete, end-to-end, efficient and effective way to automate testing, monitoring, and simulation of the entire customer and agent contact center experience. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura®, Communication Manager 7.0 and Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services 7.0.

"We're pleased to have successfully completed Avaya compliance testing for our CX monitoring, simulation and testing solution," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO at Cyara. "By seamlessly interacting with Avaya solutions, the CX platform helps provide organizations with insights into their customer experience and the performance of their infrastructure, applications and the assisted experience."

Cyara is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program -- an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

"Cyara's CX automated monitoring and testing solution helps Avaya customers improve their customer experience without disrupting business processes," said Eric Rossman, Vice President of Developer Relations at Avaya. "Working with Technology Partners through the Avaya DevConnect program to assess compatibility helps Avaya customers confidently leverage and upgrade to our latest solutions."

As a Technology Partner, Cyara is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure -- speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Cyara will be exhibiting at the upcoming Avaya ENGAGE event on 2/12-15, 2017.

For additional information about Avaya DevConnect, please visit www.devconnectmarketplace.com and www.avaya.com/devconnect.

About Avaya

Avaya is a leading provider of solutions that enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance. Its world-class contact center and unified communications technologies and services are available in a wide variety of flexible on-premise and cloud deployment options that seamlessly integrate with non-Avaya applications. The Avaya Breeze™ platform enables third parties to create and customize business applications for competitive advantage. Avaya fabric-based networking solutions help simplify and accelerate the deployment of business critical applications and services. For more information please visit www.avaya.com.

About Cyara

As the global, market-leading provider of an omnichannel customer experience testing and monitoring platform, Cyara was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in CRM Customer Service and Customer Support in 2015. Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer experiences for voice and digital channels at scale while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, millions of flawless customer interactions are delivered by some of the most recognizable brands in the world that use the Cyara Platform. For more information, please visit www.cyara.com, or connect with Cyara on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.