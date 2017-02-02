Cyber Security leader Utimaco closes investment round led by EQT Mid Market

AACHEN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) -

Successfully satisfied all regulatory requirements to close transaction

EQT Mid Market Investment Strategy ("EQT Mid Market") takes majority stake in Utimaco from PINOVA Capital, BIP Investment Partners and Management ("Sellers")

All Sellers re-investing significant parts and remain minority investors

Utimaco, a global leader in high-end cyber security solutions, has successfully received all regulatory approvals for its new investor EQT Mid Market, a deal first announced in October 2016. The investment will be used to further accelerate the growth of Utimaco worldwide with a particular focus on expanding its footprint in North America.

Utimaco has shown in the past years immense growth in its position as the leading global provider of hardware security modules (HSMs) and compliance solutions for telecommunication provider regulations (LIMS). The new investment will provide the support needed to further enhance the company's progress through organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

"With the rising number of security breaches and exploits, corporations and governments around the globe feel the pressure to prevent potential attacks by ever better protection of their critical data and infrastructures. With EQT's support and global presence, we are in a strong position to take the next step and double down on our growth ambitions worldwide," said Utimaco CEO Malte Pollmann.

Fredrik Åtting, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Mid Market said: "Utimaco has proven a truly impressive growth path in recent years. With it´s scalable, customizable product portfolio it´s perfectly positioned to capture more opportunities in such a dynamic and growing cyber security landscape. With EQT, additional value will be added through the industrial network and we are happy to be part of the next phase of Utimaco´s growth path."

EQT Mid Market has agreed to acquire a majority stake from PINOVA Capital, BIP Investment Partners and Management, who all remain minority investors. The parties have agreed to not disclose details of the transaction.

About EQT

EQT is a leading global private equity group with approximately EUR 31 billion in raised capital. EQT has portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 15 billion and approximately 100,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. For further information, please visit www.eqtpartners.com

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a worldwide supplier of professional cybersecurity solutions and is based in Aachen, Germany with offices worldwide. Since 1983, Utimaco has been developing hardware-based, high-security appliances (Hardware Security Modules) and compliance solutions for telecommunication provider regulations (lawful interception and data retention). Today, Utimaco is a world-market leader in both segments. Customers and partners of Utimaco in all parts of the world trust the company's long-term, proven reliability and investment protection, as well as its many certified IT security standards. Utimaco stands for recognized product quality, user-friendly software, excellent support and trusted high security. For further information, please visit www.utimaco.com