Cyber Threat Alliance Expands Global Footprint with Addition of Sophos and Saint Security

Industry-leading organizations join forces with competitors to share actionable intelligence for stronger security

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - The Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) today announced the addition of Sophos and Saint Security to the organization as affiliate members, increasing the number of industry leading security companies working together to share threat intelligence through the alliance platform for a stronger security community. These additions mark three new members in the past four months. The addition of companies based in the UK and in South Korea brings the benefits of the Cyber Threat Alliance platform to the UK and more broadly throughout Europe, Asia, and across the globe.

"The number one priority for Sophos is to keep our customers protected against known and unknown threats," commented Simon Reed, Vice President of SophosLabs at Sophos. "SophosLabs' threat researchers have been informally sharing information with peers for many years, and now the CTA is emerging as the leading secure platform for sharing verified threat data between the most successful and established cybersecurity operators in the industry. The sheer volume and complexity of today's sophisticated threats demand meaningful collaboration between industry leading vendors to drive a greater level of security for all. SophosLabs receives intelligence from the millions of devices and networks we protect around the world and we are proud to be a contributing member of the CTA to help foster a faster industry response to threats, wherever or whomever they come from."

"The CTA matches our commitment to collecting and analyzing threat information in order to provide stronger security intelligence for our customers. This partnership allows each member to figure out what we don't understand much more quickly and precisely to strengthen our overall analysis," said Kihong KIM, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Saint Security Inc. "By collaborating with the CTA, we are able to turn the 3 million malicious lines of code we analyze daily into actionable intelligence, and give the entire community an advantage over fighting cyber attacks."

The CTA, founded by Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Cisco (CSCO), Fortinet® (FTNT), McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks® (PANW), and Symantec (SYMC), is an independent, not-for-profit organization that also includes IntSights, Rapid7, Reversing Labs, RSA Security, SK Infosec, and Telefónica's ElevenPaths. The alliance is continuing to grow on a global basis, enriching both the quantity and quality of the information that is being shared across the platform. The CTA is actively recruiting additional regional players to enhance information sharing to enable a more secure and resilient future for all.

"The CTA is continuing to grow its global reach, and the addition of Sophos and Saint Security will help increase our footprint in Europe and South Korea, providing even deeper insight into today's threat landscape," said Michael Daniel, President and CEO of the CTA. "Despite being the newest members, both of these organizations have already exceeded the minimum daily sharing threshold. The unique data and insight that these two organizations bring to the table provides every organization involved in the alliance with an even richer pool of threat intelligence information housed in the CTA platform, meaning increased protections for customers worldwide."

The CTA's members have chosen to share cyber threat information with each other to improve defenses against cyber adversaries across member organizations and their customers. Members share timely, actionable, contextualized and campaign-based intelligence within CTA's cloud-based platform, which they can then use to improve products and services, and thereby better protect their customers. As the alliance continues to grow in membership, the quality of intelligence grows and members are able to take impactful and actionable insights to their customer base.

As the alliance has now grown to six affiliate members in good standing, the organization will be holding elections for three seats on the Board of Directors that are held for representatives of affiliate members. These positions will be elected by their CTA member peers and will join the Founding Members' CEOs on the Board of Directors for a term of one year.

About Cyber Threat Alliance

Co-founded by Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Cisco (CSCO), Fortinet® (FTNT), Intel Security (formerly McAfee), Palo Alto Networks® (PANW) and Symantec (SYMC), the Cyber Threat Alliance is the industry's first formally organized group of cybersecurity practitioners that work together in good faith to share threat information and improve global defenses against advanced cyber adversaries. The CTA's mission is to facilitate the sharing of actionable intelligence and situational awareness about sophisticated cyber threats to improve its members' cyber defenses, more effectively disrupt malicious cyber actors around the world, and raise the level of cybersecurity throughout the Internet and cyberspace. For more information about the Cyber Threat Alliance, please visit: http://cyberthreatalliance.org/.