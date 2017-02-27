Cyberfort Software Inc. Announces Leadership Team and Advisory Board with Cyber Security Industry Experts and Plans to Accelerate Development

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Cyberfort Software, Inc. ( OTCQB : CYBF) is pleased to officially introduce its Leadership Team and Advisory Board (detailed info below). With a distinguished team assembled, the company now plans to cement its position in the Cyber Security industry.

With world news fixated on hacking, malware and ransomware and a reported 43% of all Cyber-attacks targeting small businesses and around 50% of small businesses having already been the victims of web based attacks1, Cyberfort intends to accelerate plans to provide both individuals and enterprises with Malvertising blocking software with A.I. capabilities. Beta testing is beginning in the near future. Currently, Cyberfort is preparing to amend a previous contract presently held with Vivio to provide increased development funds, allowing for an expedited timeline of A.I. integration.

Cyber Threats Today confirm the need for Cyberfort Software

Last year the Obama Administration set in motion a plan to strengthen government systems against attack, including a Cyber Security workforce strategy "to identify, recruit, develop, retain, and expand the pipeline of the best, brightest, and most diverse Cyber Security talent."

Tens of thousands of malicious attacks hit government systems annually. Known 'Cyber Incidents' affecting agencies increased 1,300 percent in fiscal 2015 from fiscal 2006 -- to more than 77,000 occurrences from 5,503, according to the Government Accountability Office.2

Cyber Security is currently at the forefront of news across the globe and the companies ultimate goal. With Cyber-Criminals becoming increasingly skilled at modifying and customizing Malware in efforts to ensure that targeted victims are reeled in successfully by malicious campaigns. Ransomware authors in particular, are now increasingly developing ransomware strains designed to target a specific victim pool.3

CEO Daniel Cattlin commented, "With these type of Cyber threats on the rise, we plan to help to combat the threat. By stepping up our initial plans/timeframes we will in the future be able to provide our customers with increased security and peace of mind, in order for them to operate safely while online."

Introductions to Senior Advisors and Management:

The company also wishes to provide further detailed information on each of the four key senior advisory and management professionals that each brings with them a wealth of expertise and knowledge:

Harish Doddala - Senior Advisor : Doddala brings 9 Years of Product Management and Software Engineering experience delivering results for Cisco, VMware, Oracle, IBM and Siemens.





Greg Drazenovic - Corporate Development Officer : For the past decade, Drazenovic has spearheaded the technology initiatives with Canaccord Genuity, a leading independent global investment bank focused on growth companies with operations in 10 countries worldwide where he provided technological validation on cyber security deals for its investment arm.





Tomas Mistrik - Chief Technology Officer : As Technology Development Manager, Mistrik helped his team deliver a variety of technological products including the Vivio ad-blocking app for iOS 10 and the Silicon Valley-based Synergykit platform for mobile developers.





: As Technology Development Manager, Mistrik helped his team deliver a variety of technological products including the Vivio ad-blocking app for iOS 10 and the Silicon Valley-based Synergykit platform for mobile developers. Krishna Kumar - Technology Development Manager: Kumar brings more than 10 years of experience in the Information Technology industry, where he provided powerful security and ad-blocking measures for companies such as CSC and PayPal India.

Commenting on the new hires and advisory board members, CEO Daniel Cattlin said: "The uncompromising vision of Cyberfort Software has attracted some top people in the Cyber Security and software development industry. I am pleased and honored to be joined by such high-caliber individuals as we continue our evolution and growth."

About Cyberfort Software, Inc.

Cyberfort Software Inc. is a Cyber Security Technology Company dedicated to improving the digital lives, privacy and security of end users and organizations. It targets the worldwide Cyber Security market by specializing in the acquisition and development of security software, content filtering and ad-blocking technology.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking and which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in question are based on Cyberfort Software Inc's current expectations and projections about future events, based on information currently available. The forward-looking statements found in this press release may also include statements relating to Patriot Berry Farms, Inc. and Cyberfort Software Inc.'s anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments, strategies, and similar matters. Cyberfort Software, Inc. provides no assurance regarding the actual outcome of the events contemplated by any forward looking statements included in this release. Cyberfort Software, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

