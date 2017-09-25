LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) -

Cyberinc, a global enterprise security leader with recognised expertise in Identity Management, today announced the launch of its IAMobile™ Application for Identity Manager. The IAMobile™ Application certified by One Identity, will help in addressing the Enterprise Mobility requirement within organisations.

IAMobile™ will help expand Identity Manager's IT shop functionality of simplifying the process of managing user identities, access permissions and security policies, by providing a powerful and fully integrated mobile application with a unique user experience. This mobile application will enable users to govern their access, manage their approval tasks, attestation events and place product requests, anytime and anywhere from their respective mobile devices.

This App will streamline the routine requests and approvals process between users and the respective managers. The seamless connectivity and access ensured by this inituive App will help in reducing risks associated with delayed access, and preventing security compromises through credential sharing between users.

Mike Nelsey, Managing Director, UK & Europe, Cyberinc, said, "Our colleagues at One Identity have fully endorsed the concept of mobility, convenience and security in certifying the App. We are delighted with the interest and acceptance it has garnered in the market place."

"We are excited to work closely with One Identity towards launching the IAMobile App that is highly complementary to their solutions. We've created a unique user experience that addresses the core challenges of a mobile audience and the need for effective and efficient processes. Moreover, it fundamentally addresses one of the key concerns surrounding requests and approvals; that of balancing security and convenience for the mobile workforce. We will invest further to incorporate elements such as Password Management and Identity Analytics."

"It's encouraging to see key partners like Cyberinc taking the initiative and responding to customer needs by developing their own intellectual property around Identity Manager," said Jackson Shaw, Senior Director of Product Management at One Identity. "Enterprise Mobility has a tendency to be a sticking point for a lot of organisations and the IAMobile Application for Identity Manager alleviates these issues, keeping users secure and productive."

About One Identity

One Identity, a business operating under Quest Software, helps organizations solve their identity and access management (IAM) challenges by offering a comprehensive portfolio comprised of future-ready, business-centric, modular and integrated solutions that deliver superior identity governance, access management, privileged management and identity as a service. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit: www.oneidentity.com.

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc is a subsidiary of Aurionpro and delivers advanced security solutions for enterprises. Its offerings include secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems. Cyberinc is a winner of the One Identity Portfolio Practice Award 2016. For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com