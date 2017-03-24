Cyberinc partners with OvationData to launch Isla Cloud Malware Isolation to defeat advanced cyber attacks in UK

Cyberinc extends market leadership with innovative managed security offering

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Cyberinc (an Aurionpro company), a global leader in enterprise security, and, OvationData, a leading scalable data management solutions provider in the UK, announced a strategic partnership. OvationData will offer an advanced cybersecurity solution which will be available as a "turn key" service from OvationData's state of the art secure network operations centers. The solution will be powered by Cyberinc's Isla Malware Isolation system that delivers comprehensive protection for organizations that are at risk of a cyber-attack.

This partnership will help OvationData further amplify and maximize the value of its core offerings by securing its customers browsers through Isla. The innovation solution will effectively isolate and eliminate all browser based malware attacks, thereby preventing all active web code, including known and unknown web malware from entering its clients' corporate networks.

"Organizations at risk of advanced cyber-attacks have struggled to effectively counter the rising tide of advanced malware which routinely bypasses traditional defenses. Today's threats include attack techniques such as Ransomware, Spear Phishing, Malvertising and Drive by Downloads, which can be devastating to any customer and require specialized technology and personnel to effectively counter such attacks," said Bill Gardner, Vice President - Products, Cyberinc. "Our partnership with OvationData enables us to deliver the first and only hardware enforced, virtual network malware isolation solution as a Cloud Service."

The Isla Cloud Service offering from OvationData ensures that customers can take full advantage of the internet while eliminating the advanced web attacks that have placed companies at risk.

Isla ensures compliance with a range of industry regulations and guidelines for cyber-security including the MPAA Global Content Security Program Section DS-2.0 which requires companies working in the motion picture industry isolate all systems processing studio data to be isolated from the internet.

Isla Cloud Service provides greater flexibility and a lower Total Cost of Ownership over traditional in house security solutions. Cloud computing represents the wave of the future in efficiency and return on investment and with this new partnership OvationData and Cyberinc are leading the way to a secure future.

Speaking of the alliance, Andy McConnell, VP of Business Development, OvationData said, "The security industry has traditionally provided point product solutions that place the burden of integration and management on the customer, increasing costs and resulting in a poor return on investment. Our partnership with Cyberinc will eliminate this problem for our customers and ensure they realize the full benefit of the Isla Malware Isolation system, our state of the art network facilities and our world class management and operations team."

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc is a subsidiary of Aurionpro and delivers advanced security solutions for enterprises. Its offerings include secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems. For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com.

About OvationData

OvationData provides sophisticated and scalable data management solutions for customers worldwide. They provide personal service throughout the project lifecycle -- from strategy building to deployment and support. For more information, please visit: www.ovationdata.net