Cybersecurity Firm Secuvant Featured on Speaking on Business Show

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Secuvant and its unique approach to cybersecurity is taking center stage on today's edition of the highly respected Zions Bank Speaking on Business radio show. Today's show highlights the fact that Secuvant is a full-spectrum, independent cyber security firm, whose services are in demand by small to medium-sized companies in a wide range of industries.

Cybercrime resulted in $3 trillion in damages globally in 2016 and is expected to double by 2021. With frequent news headlines highlighting large companies hit with cybersecurity attacks, Secuvant Cofounder and President Todd Neilson said it is a major mistake for small and medium-sized businesses to think they are immune to attacks and the possible resulting damage.

"Statistics show that forty-three percent of cyberattacks target small businesses, with sixty percent of attacked small businesses going out of business within six months," Neilson said. "This ever-increasing danger is why Secuvant strives to provide cost-effective security solutions to small and medium-sized businesses."

One reason Secuvant is growing at a rapid rate is that it understands cybersecurity is not an IT problem; it is a business problem. As the Speaking on Business segment points out, Secuvant maps its "cybersecurity program to match the areas most relevant to the client, from business disruption and legal liability to brand and reputation." Through this approach, clients receive topline cybersecurity and risk mitigation services at a budget-friendly price while also having the opportunity to increase revenue and position themselves as a secure company.

Zions Bank Speaking on Business has been on the air since 1997 and has showcased more than 5,000 businesses in Idaho and Utah. The segment featuring Secuvant is available at https://www.zionsbank.com/business/speaking-on-business/#/info/318671294, and a listing of affiliates and times can be accessed at www.zionsbank.com/business/speaking-on-business/#/schedule.

About Secuvant

Secuvant, LLC, is a leading network security company based in Utah, specializing in creative, customized solutions that meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses. Secuvant offers a wide range of services, from managed security and virtual CISO consulting to cyber risk advisory and data breach recovery assistance. The company's principal consultants have more100 years of combined cybersecurity experience and its staff also includes security analysts, security consultants and expert incident response analysts. Detailed information about Secuvant is available at www.secuvant.com.