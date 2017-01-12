Cybersecurity Visionary Nir Gaist Announces Expansion of Nyotron into the US Market

With the Mission to Secure the World, Nyotron Introduces New Threat-Agnostic Endpoint Platform that Blocks All Malware Attacks in Real-Time Using Patented Operating System Behavior Pattern Mapping Technology

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Nyotron, the creator of threat-agnostic security, today announced its expansion into the U.S. market. The company developed PARANOID, a breakthrough solution that can proactively detect, prevent, respond to and analyze threats, known or unknown, regardless of the type of attack; who generated it; or how, where or when the attack penetrated the organization. The innovative cyber-security company started in Israel, led by cybersecurity prodigy Nir Gaist, who was an accomplished computer programmer by the age of six and company founder by the age of nine. As CEO, Gaist is expanding his company into the U.S. with a disruptive new endpoint protection platform that he believes will one day change the security paradigm on a global scale.

As part of that vision, Gaist today is introducing the Nyotron new-generation endpoint security platform, which includes PARANOID, PARANOID War Room and Nyotron Managed Defense Services. PARANOID is designed to block all attacks, including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and Zero-Day attacks, before they occur, regardless of threat type or method used to access the network. The technology is more effective than competing endpoint security solutions, including signature-based antivirus, containers or products that use machine learning, artificial intelligence or mathematical algorithms.

"The security market is inundated with numerous endpoint security vendors. Yet, as anyone can see from the constant cyber breach news headlines, they're clearly not working. Today's advanced malware is able to bypass traditional and so-called next-generation endpoint products to avoid detection," said Gaist. "Our customers have realized that their security is increasingly complex, and they simply don't have the people or the cybersecurity expertise to understand the new advanced attack methodologies and threat vectors. They have come to us to outsource their security functions and protect their data from targeted attacks."

About the Nyotron Endpoint Protection Platform

PARANOID. Leveraging an agent/server architecture, PARANOID is able to protect enterprises from tomorrow's threats today by understanding what normal computer behavior looks like and what to do when suspicious behavior tries to damage data on an endpoint. This means that regardless of the type of threat or the methodology used to infiltrate the network, PARANOID can stop the attack. Using this threat-agnostic defense approach, only PARANOID can address the unknown threats that other technologies simply can't stop.

PARANOID War Room. High-profile enterprises that deal with targeted attacks on an ongoing basis benefit from the real-time visibility that the PARANOID War Room delivers with its unique 3D representation of the security status of their endpoints. Analysts use this technology for forensics, intelligence and analysis of the attacks that infiltrate their networks.

Nyotron Managed Defense Services. Recognizing that enterprises are not staffed with enough cyber-security experts, Nyotron is offering its Managed Defense Services, which operate the endpoint security of organizations via the company's Global War Room facilities in California and Israel. These services can deliver monitoring, alerting, management, intelligence, research and incident-response services.

"The PARANOID platform's approach to protection is opposite that of traditional antivirus and next-generation endpoint vendors. They chase the attackers' methodologies and threat types," Gaist continued. "Rather than acting as a gate (which attacks ultimately bypass), our unique threat-agnostic approach assumes threats will get into the network and focuses on the damage stage of an attack. We can identify threats before they're able to damage an organization's critical assets. I firmly believe the PARANOID platform provides a much-needed answer for enterprise organizations looking to resolve current and future cybersecurity challenges."

"As a major U.S. law enforcement agency, we always have to be vigilant about being targeted by cyber attackers, which could potentially have disastrous consequences for civilians in our jurisdiction," said a CISO at a major United States law enforcement agency. "Like an all-seeing, all-knowing, always-vigilant eye, PARANOID has proven itself to be able to detect and block every type of threat that's been thrown our way. The platform has positively protected us from smart and highly advanced cyber attackers and given us the peace of mind that we need to do our jobs on the ground."

How it Works

PARANOID works by mapping normal computer behavior with a patented technology that includes a new programming language called Behavior Pattern Map (BPM) that maps operating systems. Once PARANOID is implemented, the software can monitor system calls for normal, suspicious or malicious behavior attempts. This innovation enables PARANOID to detect and prevent breaches regardless of the type of sophisticated attack or technique that the threat uses to gain entry into a targeted network.

About Nir Gaist

Nir Gaist, the company CEO and founder, started programing at the age of six. Three years later, he and his brother Ofer Gaist, now COO, started Nyotron as a penetration testing company. Before founding the company, Nir hacked an Israeli service provider, which was so impressed with his skills it ended up hiring him. From there, he went on to test telephone systems, online banking protocols, ATMs and more for the largest banks in Israel. When he was 10, Nir began his studies at the Israeli Technion University and wrote a curriculum for the Israeli Ministry of Education on offensive security that he taught in high schools throughout Israel. He has also worked on a number of security projects with Microsoft, winning an organizational best practice award from Bill Gates when he was 12.

About Nyotron

Nyotron is a privately held cyber-security company that has developed a disruptive threat-agnostic defense technology to cope with the biggest challenge of today's digital era -- the unknown threat. PARANOID is designed to prevent targeted and advanced national-level cyber-attacks on high-profile enterprises, and it does so without any previous knowledge about the threat or its methodologies. Based on a unique last-line-of-defense approach, the company's technology is designed to protect enterprise data and critical assets by mitigating threats that were able to outsmart all security layers. Nyotron's customer base includes all major industries, such as transportation, government, banking, healthcare and the public sector. The company's headquarters are in Santa Clara, California, and R&D is in Israel. To learn more, visit www.nyotron.com.