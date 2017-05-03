Cycle Computing Brings CycleCloud to GPU Technology Conference

Cycle to showcase cloud GPU support in latest CycleCloud release

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Cycle Computing, the global leader in Big Compute and Cloud HPC orchestration software, today announced that it will be in attendance at the GPU Technology Conference to be held May 8-11 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Cycle is set to showcase how its flagship CycleCloud supports GPU in the cloud. Discussions and demos will be held at Cycle's booth 530, at the show.

GPU (graphics processing unit) instances from cloud service providers are supported for orchestration and monitoring, including GPU-specific metrics. GPUs enable important research and with CycleCloud, users can get the most of their cloud instances, as it enables, manages and optimizes large computational workloads.

"Our customers know the power and flexibility that the cloud uniquely provides. Our CycleCloud software provides built in GPU support, enabling customers to quickly get workloads up and running with built in GPU performance monitoring," said Jason Stowe, CEO, Cycle Computing. "CycleCloud makes it easy to manage GPU-based workflows with the cost controls, performance monitoring, data management, and security features that organizations need."

The GPU Technology Conference is the largest and most important event of the year for GPU developers. It showcases the most vital work in the computing industry today, including deep learning and AI, big data analytics, virtual reality, and self-driving cars with the brightest scientists, developers, graphic artists, designers, researchers, engineers, and IT managers who use GPUs to tackle computational and graphics challenges. The GPU Technology Conference attracts developers, researchers, and technologists from some of the top companies, universities, research firms and government agencies from around the world that seek to benefit from valuable training, labs and connections to quickly advance understanding in the incredibly dynamic fields that comprise GPU computing.

Cycle Computing's CycleCloud orchestrates Big Compute and Cloud HPC workloads enabling users to overcome the challenges typically associated large workloads. CycleCloud takes the delays, configuration, administration, and sunken hardware costs out of HPC clusters. CycleCloud easily leverages multi-cloud environments moving seamlessly between internal clusters, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and other cloud environments.

More information about the CycleCloud cloud management software suite can be found at www.cyclecomputing.com.

ABOUT CYCLE COMPUTING

Cycle Computing is the leader in Big Compute software to manage simulation, analytics, and Big Data workloads. Cycle turns the Cloud into an innovation engine for your organization by providing simple, managed access to Big Compute. CycleCloud is the enterprise software solution for managing multiple users, running multiple applications, across multiple clouds, enabling users to never wait for compute and solve problems at any scale. Since 2005, Cycle Computing software has empowered customers in many Global 2000 manufacturing, Big 10 Life Insurance, Big 10 Pharma, Big 10 Hedge Funds, startups, and government agencies, to leverage hundreds of millions of hours of cloud based computation annually to accelerate innovation. For more information visit: www.cyclecomputing.com