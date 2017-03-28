Cycle Computing CEO to Address National Meeting of the American Chemical Society

Jason Stowe to discuss how Big Compute capabilities of the public cloud can transform computational chemistry research

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Cycle Computing, the global leader in Big Compute and Cloud HPC orchestration software, today announced that its CEO, Jason Stowe, will address attendees at the 253rd National Meeting and Exposition of the American Chemical Society, being held April 2-6 in San Francisco, CA.

Jason is scheduled to speak on Sunday, April 2 starting at 9:00 am local time. His session, titled, "Lessons learned in using cloud Big Compute to transform computational chemistry research" is one part of an overall session endeavoring to answer the question -- Should I move my computational chemistry or informatics tools to the Cloud? Jason's discussion will focus on how scientists, engineers, and researchers are leveraging CycleCloud software to unlock the Big Compute capabilities of the public cloud, performing larger, more accurate, and more complete workloads than ever before. Real world use cases will include big pharma, materials science, and manufacturing researchers accelerated science using 160 to 160,000 cores on the cloud. Attendees of Jason's discussion will gain a clear understanding of where cloud resources can, or cannot, help their work.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and its people. As the largest scientific society in the world, the ACS is a leading and authoritative source of scientific information. The ACS supports and promotes the safe, ethical, responsible, and sustainable practice of chemistry coupled with professional behavior and technical competence. The society recognizes its responsibility to safeguard the health of the planet through chemical stewardship and serves more than 157,000 members globally, providing educational and career development programs, products, and services.

Cycle Computing's CycleCloud software orchestrates Big Compute and Cloud HPC workloads enabling users to overcome the challenges typically associated with large workloads. CycleCloud takes the delays, configuration, administration, and sunken hardware costs out of HPC clusters. CycleCloud easily leverages multi-cloud environments moving seamlessly between internal clusters, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and other cloud environments. Researchers and scientists can use CycleCloud to size the infrastructure to the technical question or computation at hand.

More information about the CycleCloud cloud management software suite can be found at: www.cyclecomputing.com

ABOUT CYCLE COMPUTING

Cycle Computing is the leader in Big Compute software to manage simulation, analytics, and Big Data workloads. Cycle turns the Cloud into an innovation engine for your organization by providing simple, managed access to Big Compute. CycleCloud is the enterprise software solution for managing multiple users, running multiple applications, across multiple clouds, enabling users to never wait for compute and solve problems at any scale. Since 2005, Cycle Computing software has empowered customers in many Global 2000 manufacturing, Big 10 Life Insurance, Big 10 Pharma, Big 10 Hedge Funds, startups, and government agencies, to leverage hundreds of millions of hours of cloud based computation annually to accelerate innovation. For more information visit: www.cyclecomputing.com