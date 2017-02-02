Cycle Computing Collaborates with ANSYS on its Enterprise Cloud HPC Offering

CycleCloud to provide orchestration and management for leading engineering simulation cloud offering

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Cycle Computing, the global leader in Big Compute and Cloud HPC orchestration, today announced that ANSYS has officially chosen its CycleCloud product to spearhead the orchestration and management behind the ANSYS® Enterprise Cloud™. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation bringing clarity and insight to its customers' most complex design challenges.

Many ANSYS customers require simulation workloads to be migrated to the cloud, as customers look to leverage dynamic cloud capacity to accelerate time to result, shorten product development cycles and reduce costs. ANSYS Enterprise Cloud, an enterprise-level engineering simulation platform, delivered on the Amazon Web Service (AWS) global platform using the CycleCloud software platform, enables this migration, including secure storage and data management and access to resources for interactive and batch execution that scales on demand for virtual-private cloud (VPC) for enterprise simulation.

"Our collaboration with Cycle Computing enables the ANSYS Enterprise Cloud to meet the elastic capacity and security requirements of enterprise customers," said Ray Milhem, vice president, Enterprise Solutions and Cloud, ANSYS. "CycleCloud has run some of the largest Cloud Big Compute and Cloud HPC projects in the world, and we are excited to bring their associated, proven software capability to our global customers with the ANSYS Enterprise Cloud."

Cycle Computing's CycleCloud will optimize ANSYS Enterprise Cloud with the orchestration of cloud HPC clusters with ANSYS software applications in the cloud, ensuring optimal AWS Spot instance usage, and ensuring that appropriate resources are used for the right amount of time in the ANSYS Enterprise Cloud.

"Our CycleCloud software brings over one hundred and sixty engineering years of development, and of course, the history of managing Cloud Big Compute and Cloud HPC environments for some of the world's most innovative organizations," said Jason Stowe, CEO, Cycle Computing. "We are excited to be chosen by ANSYS to orchestrate secure Big Compute cloud infrastructure, optimize costs, and help enable disruptive time to result for its Enterprise Cloud clients."

More information about the CycleCloud cloud management software suite can be found at www.cyclecomputing.com.

