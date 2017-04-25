Cycle Computing Flies Into HTCondor Week

Cycle to discuss customer use case of HTCondor at the annual event

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Cycle Computing, the global leader in Big Compute and Cloud HPC orchestration software, today announced that it will address attendees at HTCondor Week 2017, to be held May 2-5 in Madison, Wisconsin. Cycle will also be sponsoring a reception for attendees, slated for Wednesday, May 3rd from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the event in Madison.

Cycle's Customer Operations Manager, Andy Howard, will present "Using Docker, HTCondor, and AWS for EDA model development" Thursday, May 4th at 1:30 pm. Andy's session will detail how a Cycle Computing customer used HTCondor to manage Docker containers in AWS to increase productivity, throughput, and reduce overall time-to-results.

HTCondor develops, implements, deploys, and evaluates mechanisms and policies that support High Throughput Computing (HTC). Guided by both the technological and sociological challenges of such a computing environment, the Center for High Throughput Computing at UW-Madison continues to build the open source HTCondor distributed computing software and related technologies to enable scientists and engineers to increase their computing throughput. An extension of that research is HTCondor Week, the annual conference for the HTCondor batch scheduler, featuring presentations from developers and users in academia and industry. The conference gives collaborators and users the chance to exchange ideas and experiences, to learn about the latest research, to experience live demos, and to influence HTCondor's short and long term research and development directions.

"At Cycle we have a great deal of history and context for HTCondor. Even today, some of our largest customers are using HTCondor under the hood in their cloud environments," said Jason Stowe, CEO, Cycle Computing. "Simply put, HTCondor is an important scheduler to us and to our customers. We're happy to remain part of the HTCondor community and support it with our presentation and the reception."

Cycle Computing's CycleCloud orchestrates Big Compute and Cloud HPC workloads enabling users to overcome the challenges typically associated large workloads. CycleCloud takes the delays, configuration, administration, and sunken hardware costs out of HPC clusters. CycleCloud easily leverages multi-cloud environments moving seamlessly between internal clusters, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and other cloud environments.

More information about the CycleCloud cloud management software suite can be found at www.cyclecomputing.com.

ABOUT CYCLE COMPUTING

Cycle Computing is the leader in Big Compute software to manage simulation, analytics, and Big Data workloads. Cycle turns the Cloud into an innovation engine for your organization by providing simple, managed access to Big Compute. CycleCloud is the enterprise software solution for managing multiple users, running multiple applications, across multiple clouds, enabling users to never wait for compute and solve problems at any scale. Since 2005, Cycle Computing software has empowered customers in many Global 2000 manufacturing, Big 10 Life Insurance, Big 10 Pharma, Big 10 Hedge Funds, startups, and government agencies, to leverage hundreds of millions of hours of cloud based computation annually to accelerate innovation. For more information visit: www.cyclecomputing.com