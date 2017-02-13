Cycle Computing Helps HyperXite Build Transportation for the Future

HyperXite team taps CycleCloud for the computing power to compete in SpaceX transportation competition

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Cycle Computing, the global leader in Big Compute and Cloud HPC orchestration, today announced that the HyperXite team is utilizing Cycle Computing's CycleCloud to manage Microsoft Azure compute hours needed in order to perform detailed simulations using ANSYS Fluent®.

Founded in 2015, HyperXite is currently focusing on building transportation of the future. The team is focused on solving previously unexplored engineering challenges. HyperXite has optimized the suspension, levitation, and braking systems of a model of future transportation and has gone through many design changes to reduce drag, lift and minimize mass to maximize speed.

The need for CycleCloud arose from HyperXite's latest project. The team recently competed in the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition, with the ultimate goal of garnering additional funding to further develop HyperXite's concepts. The Hyperloop is an idea first proposed by Elon Musk and SpaceX in 2013. HyperXite is currently developing and building the next generation of transportation that is safer, cheaper, faster and more energy efficient than cars, planes, boats and trains.

The HyperXite team is studying the fluid dynamics of the fuselage of this new vehicle. Typically, a full simulation requires over 5000 CPU-hours. Previous benchmarks performed by CycleCloud demonstrated excellent linearity with Microsoft Azure -- up to and beyond 256 CPUs; this means that running on 256 cores completes the simulation almost 256 times faster than if it had been run on a single core.

"Our mission is to optimize and economize the transportation of the future and Cycle Computing has made that endeavor so much easier," said Nima Mohseni, Simulation Lead, HyperXite. "We absolutely require a solution that can compress and condense our timeline while providing the powerful computational results we require. Thank you to Cycle Computing for making a significant difference in our ability to complete our work."

"This is the kind of computational depth where CycleCloud shines; bringing order, structure and massive time savings to the HyperXite team also brings the world closer to utilizing a new concept in travel -- SpaceX's Hyperloop," said Jason Stowe, CEO, Cycle Computing. "We are thrilled at the progress the HyperXite team has made in their research and look forward to supporting the team as the computations continue on this road to the future of travel."

For more information on HyperXite's use of CycleCloud software, see the case study at https://cyclecomputing.com/hyperxite-case-study/

More information about the CycleCloud cloud management software suite can be found at www.cyclecomputing.com.

ABOUT CYCLE COMPUTING

Cycle Computing is the leader in Big Compute software to manage simulation, analytics, and Big Data workloads. Cycle turns the Cloud into an innovation engine for your organization by providing simple, managed access to Big Compute and Cloud HPC. CycleCloud is the enterprise software solution for managing multiple users, running multiple applications, across multiple clouds, enabling users to never wait for compute and solve problems at any scale. Since 2005, Cycle Computing software has empowered customers in Big 5 Life Insurance, Big 10 Pharma, Big 5 Hedge Funds, F500 manufacturing, startups, and government agencies, to leverage hundreds of millions of hours of cloud based computation annually to accelerate innovation. For more information visit: www.cyclecomputing.com