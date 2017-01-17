Cycle Computing is Shortlisted in The Cloud Awards

CycleCloud makes finalist round in Best Hybrid Cloud category

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Cycle Computing, the leader in cloud computing orchestration software for Big Compute and Big Data, today announced its inclusion on the shortlist of finalists for The Cloud Awards, an international program recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations across the globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers shaping the future of the Cloud.

Cycle Computing comes into 2017 with momentum built on several key customer acquisitions and corporate alignments. Cycle entered into a partnership with Dell EMC, released an enhanced version of CycleCloud and joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. This latest recognition from The Cloud Awards adds to the list of wins and accolades.

"In our sixth year of recognizing and celebrating excellence and innovation in the cloud the standard of entries has been staggering," said Larry Johnson, Cloud Awards organizer. "Every organization on the shortlist is a worthy candidate, and the judges have had the most difficult time this year finding the best of the best, due to the standard and volume of entries. But every year, the bar gets raised to new levels."

"We are really pleased to have made the shortlist in The Cloud Awards," said Jason Stowe, CEO, Cycle Computing. "We know the impact that CycleCloud has made in the industry -- saving time and money for our valued client list. 2017 promises to bring more of the same and we are happy to go into the year with this recognition in the industry."

Over 300 organizations entered The Cloud Awards with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Final winners will be announced January 31st.

